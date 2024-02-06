Multinational firm falls prey to deepfake video meeting, loses $25 million:Report

A multinational firm lost HKD 200 million (USD 25.6 million) after one of its employees in Hong Kong was scammed in a video deepfake meeting staged by fraudsters, South China Morning Post reported on February 4. According to the report, the video call featured fake, digitally recreated versions of real people including a recreation of the company’s UK-based chief financial officer. The fake CFO instructed the employee to make 15 transfers totalling HKD 200 million to five Hong Kong bank accounts.

According to the employee, the people in the call looked and sounded like real people that the employee recognised. The scammers used publicly available video and audio footage to create the fakes, the Hong Kong police said.

The name of the company or the exact modus operandi of the scammers such as the tools used were not divulged by the Hong Kong police.

While sexually explicit deepfakes have received increased regulatory attention recently due to incidents involving celebrities like Taylor Swift , the incident in Hong Kong points towards another major way that AI and deepfakes can be misused. With many companies relying heavily on video-conferencing in a post-COVID world, it raises serious concerns as to how deepfakes can be misused in such settings.

In the US, lawmakers have introduced a new bill called the No AI FRAUD Act , which would ban such impersonations by giving individuals rights over their voice and facial features.

