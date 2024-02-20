wordpress blog stats
CUTS International calls for Greater Interoperability and Competition in Cloud sector

Cloud providers can prevent some of their services from working effectively with services from other providers.

Digital Cloud Computing of Cyber Security, Digital Data Network Protection, Future Technology Network Background

The Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS-International) highlighted the need for interoperability, portability, and open-source solutions in the cloud industry in its recently released briefing paper about the competition issues in the cloud service sector. The paper identifies four key areas of competition concern in the cloud industry:

  • Discounts: The structure of discounts can incentivize customers to use a single cloud provider even when better alternatives are available.
  • Licensing restrictions: These are restrictions that prevent customers from choosing a different cloud provider (as opposed to a dominant player) at the time when they are migrating their data into the cloud.
  • Egress fees: Fees that customers need to pay to transfer their data out of the cloud. High egress fees by dominant cloud providers can discourage customers from switching to a smaller cloud provider.
  • Technical restrictions on interoperability: Cloud providers can prevent some of their services from working effectively with services from other providers. Consequently, customers are forced to reconfigure their data and applications so that they work across different cloud platforms.

While CUTS has not delved into specific instances of these restrictions, according to a Google blog post, legacy cloud providers can often pick and choose who their customers can and cannot work with. For instance, Microsoft does not allow Google and Alibaba to run Office 365 Windows apps on their cloud platforms. According to Google, providers can also impose restrictions like “charging 5x the cost if customers decide to use certain competitors’ clouds, and limiting interoperability of must-have software with competitors’ cloud infrastructure.” CUTS suggests that greater clarity in licensing terms, together with freedom from retaliation for cloud choices, could help level the playing field in the cloud service sector.

Using a multi-cloud approach to ease competition concerns:

The paper points out different kinds of cloud services and cloud deployment models that competition authorities consider when defining markets for cloud services and determining issues of interoperability or switching between cloud providers. Of the models explained, CUTS puts special emphasis on a multi-cloud approach for deployment. This approach involves using services from more than one public cloud provider by a single customer at the same time. This approach allows customers to:

  • Choose the best from each cloud provider and optimize their workloads.
  • Avoid vendor lock-in (a situation where the cost of switching is so high that the customer gets stuck with their cloud provider).
  • Increase cost efficiency.

Global observations about the cloud industry:

The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) study on bundling of services: It found that software providers can bundle the use of their dominant software systems with their own cloud infrastructure, making it difficult for customers to switch to independent cloud providers. Software providers were also found to give discounts to firms that use their cloud infrastructure.

OfCom finds Microsoft to be a leading player in the cloud industry: UK’s communication regulator, OfCom, conducted a market research study on cloud services in 2023 and found that customers fear lock-in and the inability to switch to providers other than Microsoft. Customers mentioned that their cloud relationship with Microsoft is a continuation of the de facto lock-in experienced around the wider Microsoft offering. Similar concerns were also expressed about Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The briefing paper flags three cloud service models and four cloud deployment models that are important for competition authorities to consider when defining the market of a specific service and determining the issues associated with switching and interoperability of cloud networks.

Complaints against Microsoft’s alleged anti-competitive practices: In July 2023, the European Commission’s formal investigation into Microsoft focused on the bundling of its communication tool Teams within its cloud-based productivity suites for business customers. Soon after, two separate companies, Nextcloud and OVHcloud, filed complaints with the commission about Microsoft abusing its dominant market position.

