Here’s a round-up of the biggest tech policy cases to keep an eye on this February. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Free Speech and Expression February 8th, Bombay HC to reconvene on fact check unit challenge: On January 31st, the Bombay High Court delivered a split verdict in the challenges to the Indian government's controversial plan to empower a state-appointed unit to fact check information about itself online. Justice Neela Gokhale ruled in favour of the proposal—arguing that regulating government-related misinformation was necessary given the negative impacts it can have on society. Justice G.S. Patel ruled otherwise, finding that the amendment empowers the government to effectively censor information on itself on arbitrary grounds. The case will now be heard by a third judge soon. Interestingly, the Indian government is also reluctant to extend its current stay on notifying the proposal—which has been in place for over six months now. That's the issue that Justices Gokhale and Patel will hear at 2:30 pm on February 8th. Case numbers: WP (L) 9792/2023 (Kamra); WP (L) 14955/2023 (Editors Guild of India); IA 17704 in WP(L) 14955/2023 (News Broadcast and Digital Association); WP 7953/2023 (Association of Indian Magazines). Sometime in mid-February, the SC will hear challenges against the Indian government's allegedly non-procedural Internet shutdowns: Not too long ago, the Supreme Court held that orders of the…
News
Court Watch: Top Tech Policy Cases India’s Courts Are Hearing This February
From the constitutionality of fact check amendment to regulation of deepfakes to copyright infringement issues, here’s a list of all the tech policy cases you should keep an eye out for this February.
Latest Headlines
- Govt concerned about asymmetry between news publishers and social media platforms: IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar says February 7, 2024
- Court Watch: Top Tech Policy Cases India’s Courts Are Hearing This February February 7, 2024
- The Broadcast bill is an attempt to force fit OTTs into broadcasting: Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation February 7, 2024
- OpenAI’s ChatGPT will now watermark images generated by DALL-E 3 February 7, 2024
- Meta to label AI-generated content on Facebook, Instagram, Threads February 7, 2024
Free Reads
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...