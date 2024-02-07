Court Watch: Top Tech Policy Cases India’s Courts Are Hearing This February

Here’s a round-up of the biggest tech policy cases to keep an eye on this February. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com. Free Speech and Expression February 8th, Bombay HC to reconvene on fact check unit challenge: On January 31st, the Bombay High Court delivered a split verdict in the challenges to the Indian government's controversial plan to empower a state-appointed unit to fact check information about itself online. Justice Neela Gokhale ruled in favour of the proposal—arguing that regulating government-related misinformation was necessary given the negative impacts it can have on society. Justice G.S. Patel ruled otherwise, finding that the amendment empowers the government to effectively censor information on itself on arbitrary grounds. The case will now be heard by a third judge soon. Interestingly, the Indian government is also reluctant to extend its current stay on notifying the proposal—which has been in place for over six months now. That's the issue that Justices Gokhale and Patel will hear at 2:30 pm on February 8th. Case numbers: WP (L) 9792/2023 (Kamra); WP (L) 14955/2023 (Editors Guild of India); IA 17704 in WP(L) 14955/2023 (News Broadcast and Digital Association); WP 7953/2023 (Association of Indian Magazines). Sometime in mid-February, the SC will hear challenges against the Indian government's allegedly non-procedural Internet shutdowns: Not too long ago, the Supreme Court held that orders of the…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.