wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Court Watch: Top Tech Policy Cases India’s Courts Are Hearing This February

From the constitutionality of fact check amendment to regulation of deepfakes to copyright infringement issues, here’s a list of all the tech policy cases you should keep an eye out for this February.

Published

Here’s a round-up of the biggest tech policy cases to keep an eye on this February. Got a case you think we should cover? Did a recent tech policy judgment impact your business? What more can we do to make our legal coverage less Delhi-centric? Send in your inputs to aarathi@medianama.com.  Free Speech and Expression February 8th, Bombay HC to reconvene on fact check unit challenge: On January 31st, the Bombay High Court delivered a split verdict in the challenges to the Indian government's controversial plan to empower a state-appointed unit to fact check information about itself online. Justice Neela Gokhale ruled in favour of the proposal—arguing that regulating government-related misinformation was necessary given the negative impacts it can have on society. Justice G.S. Patel ruled otherwise, finding that the amendment empowers the government to effectively censor information on itself on arbitrary grounds. The case will now be heard by a third judge soon. Interestingly, the Indian government is also reluctant to extend its current stay on notifying the proposal—which has been in place for over six months now. That's the issue that Justices Gokhale and Patel will hear at 2:30 pm on February 8th. Case numbers: WP (L) 9792/2023 (Kamra); WP (L) 14955/2023 (Editors Guild of India); IA 17704 in WP(L) 14955/2023 (News Broadcast and Digital Association); WP 7953/2023 (Association of Indian Magazines). Sometime in mid-February, the SC will hear challenges against the Indian government's allegedly non-procedural Internet shutdowns: Not too long ago, the Supreme Court held that orders of the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ