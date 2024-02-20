wordpress blog stats
98% of the complaints received by key streaming services in January 2024 not related to code of ethics

This trend points towards user issues that are likely operational or content-related rather than ethical violations.

In January 2024, 553 of a total of 565 consumer grievances, around 98% of complaints, received by online streaming services including Jio Cinema, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hotstar were not related to the Code of Ethics, underscoring a prevalent trend of non-ethical related issues among users’ concerns. Streaming platforms, which have chosen not to challenge the legality of India’s IT Rules, 2021, publish compliance reports monthly, and these disclosures provide insight into whether the grievance redressal mechanism is working effectively, or is even useful.

Amazon Prime Video emerged as the platform with the highest number of grievances, receiving a total of 346 complaints. The service disposed of 333 grievances received during the month, and all 32 pending from the previous month, leaving only 13 unresolved by month’s end. Notably, a vast majority, 359 out of the total grievances handled, were classified as not related to the Code of Ethics.

Netflix followed as a distant second, with a total of 64 grievances received. The platform addressed 22 pending from the previous month and resolved 38 of the new complaints, resulting in 26 grievances remaining unaddressed at the month’s close. Among the disposed grievances, 41 were identified as not related to the Code of Ethics, indicating a similar trend to Amazon Prime Video in the nature of user complaints. It agreed to and took action on only 2 of the grievances addressed during the month.

JioCinema and Sony LIV also recorded grievances, with JioCinema receiving 118 complaints, all but one of which were not related to the Code of Ethics. Sony LIV, on the other hand, received 25 grievances, all of which were addressed within the month and also fell outside the purview of ethical concerns. Jio Cinema took action on the single complaint that was related to the code of ethics.

Amazon miniTV and Hotstar reported significantly lower numbers, with miniTV receiving 12 grievances, 11 of which were not related to the Code of Ethics, and Hotstar resolving a single complaint. Hotstar didn’t specify whether the complaint was related to the Code of Ethics.

The data underscores a commonality across platforms, with a majority of grievances not pertaining to ethical concerns. This trend points towards user issues that are likely operational or content-related rather than ethical violations.

What does the code of ethics say?

  • Those publishing online curated content will not exhibit content that is prohibited under any law or prohibited by any court of competent jurisdiction.
  • Publishers shall exercise due caution and discretion when deciding to feature content that affects the sovereignty and integrity of India, threatens the security of the state, is detrimental to India’s friendly relations with foreign countries and is likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.
  • Publishers shall exercise due caution when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group.
  • Shall classify content for various age groups. The classification of content shall be based on themes and messages, violence, nudity, sex, language, drug and substance abuse, and horror. The classification shall be prominently displayed with a content descriptor informing the user about the nature of a programme before watching it.
  • Publishers must have access control mechanisms including parental locks for content classified as 13+ or higher.
  • Publishers must implement a reliable age verification mechanism for content that is classified as adult.
  • Promotional material for a piece of content must display the classification associated with the piece of content.
  • Publishers must take reasonable efforts to improve the accessibility of their content to persons with disabilities.

