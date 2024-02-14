India’s copyright laws “well-equipped” to deal with generative AI content: MoS Som Prakash

What’s the news: India’s existing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regime is “well-equipped to protect AI-generated works” and so does not require a separate category of rights, said the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry in response to queries regarding copyright infringement by generative AI in the Rajya Sabha.

No plans to amend copyright laws for generative AI: MPs Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan enquired about the government’s reaction to the recommendations outlined in the 161st report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the creation of a separate category of rights for AI and related innovations.

To this, Minister of State Som Prakash said, “Intellectual Property Rights including Copyright and Related rights provide exclusive rights to the right owner who are legal persons for a set duration. These rights allow for the work or creation or innovation to be protected and enable collection of royalties through licensing. For a right to be granted, the owner is required to meet the criteria specified under the law. India being a member of all major international conventions and agreements for the protection of Intellectual Property Rights grants adequate protection of rights for works created by legal persons through Copyright Law and protects inventions through the Patent system. Therefore, there is no requirement to create a separate category of rights for AI and related innovations in the Indian IPR Regime. Therefore, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related innovations is an evolving stream of technology the current legal framework under the Patent and Copyright Act is well-equipped to protect Artificial Intelligence generated works and related innovations.” He added there is presently no proposal to create any separate rights related to AI-generated content.

Regarding the issues raised by creative writers and artists in their lawsuits against large language models (LLMs), Prakash said the Copyright Act, 1957 obligates a Generative AI user to obtain permission to use the copyright owner’s works for commercial purposes.

‘Since Intellectual property rights are private rights, these are enforced by the individual rights holders,’ said Prakash. ‘Adequate and effective civil measures and criminal remedies are prescribed under the Copyright Law against any act of infringement or unauthorized use of works, including digital circumvention.

Generative AI becoming a growing concern in copyright: Despite the government’s assurances, the implications of generative AI content on people’s copyright have been a growing concern. For example, in 2023, actor Anil Kapoor sought protection of his “personality rights” and a restraining order against entities from using his name or acronym ‘AK,’ or even nicknames like ‘Lakhan’ and ‘Mr. India’, his dialogues like ‘Jhakaas’, and his voice and images without his permission.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interestingly, Kapoor won that case, with Justice Pratibha Singh noting that ‘the technological tools now available make it possible for any illegal and unauthorized user to make use of any celebrity’s persona by using such tools including AI.’ She said that this impacts a celebrity’s right to privacy as well.

Similarly, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), an umbrella organization working in the interest of news publishers, also wrote to the Central Government in January 2024 seeking copyright protection rules against generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. It pushed for changes in the Information Technology Rules rather than copyright laws to ensure fair compensation for the use of their news content to train AI models.

According to SpicyIP, the current copyright laws holds the generative AI user responsible for any infringement committed by AI. ChatGPT and other AI platforms, as per their terms of use, place the burden of license compliance on the user. However, Varsha Jhavar, a former SpicyIP blogger, argued that enforcement on this front may be lacking in India. As such, she suggested imposing requirements on developers to ensure AI development respects the exclusive rights of human creators in training datasets, and users should also be obligated to ensure compliance with relevant laws.

Nonetheless, all this goes to show how the topic of generative AI and copyright are intersecting more than ever in the digital age. This intersection is further emphasized by companies like Google, which offer generative AI services and promise users that they will fight any copyright lawsuits filed against them for using those services.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!