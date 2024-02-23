Hacking groups backed by the Chinese government launched cyberattacks against various foreign governments, companies, and infrastructure, as revealed by leaked documents from one of these groups, The Washington Post reported on February 21. The countries targeted by these groups include India, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, and Malaysia. The leaked documents, spotted on GitHub, belonged to a group named iSoon, a Shanghai-based firm that sells hacking and data-gathering services to the Chinese government. While the leaked documents don't contain any hacked material, they lay out the details of the China state-sponsored hacking ecosystem. According to the documents, there is intense competition among hacking groups in China to win lucrative government contracts. These groups employ various sophisticated means to target users of popular products and services offered by companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. Regarding India, iSoon hackers reportedly breached 95.2 gigabytes of immigration data from India. No other India-specific details were reported by either publication. What we do not know? This exposé raises a lot of questions for which we currently lack answers: Which Indian government entities and companies were targeted by these hacking groups? There have been reports about Aadhar and EPFO data breaches; were these carried out by these Chinese groups? What data belonging to Indian citizens or the State was accessed? What data belonging to Indian citizens or the State has been shared with the Chinese government? Has any stolen data been used to target the Indian government or citizens? Have entities that…
China state-backed hacking groups reportedly targeted India and other countries; here’s what we don’t know
Leaked iSoon documents reveal the depth of China’s cyber-espionage, compromising 95.2GB of India’s immigration data.
