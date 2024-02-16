wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Bring back dynamic pricing for cab aggregator fare: IAMAI

The industry body has urged the Karnataka government to rethink its new cab fare structure and hold stakeholder consultations to address underlying concerns

Published

What’s the news: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not-for-profit representing the digital services industry, wrote to Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Transport Minister requesting the department to “reconsider and revise” the new cab fare structure that eliminates dynamic pricing in the cab aggregator ecosystem. The letter warned that the introduction of flat fares for aggregator and regular cabs alike will have “a chilling impact on Karnataka’s mobility ecosystem.”

The state transport department had issued a notification on February 3, 2024, announcing a uniform fare for cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc. as well as regular taxis that divide the cab rides into three categories based on the vehicle’s price. These categories specified fixed prices for cab rides, with night-time travel and waiting period being the only additional charges levied on customers.

Concerned about these fixed rates, the IAMAI asked the government to hold consultations with industry stakeholders to “address concerns that may have led to this move” and reconsider the benefits of dynamic pricing for drivers and customers.

What is dynamic pricing? Otherwise known as surge pricing or demand pricing, dynamic pricing is a strategy where prices are adjusted in real-time based on current market demand, supply conditions, customer behavior, external events, etc. The practice is common in the airline sector, Railways and other road operators. It ensures that driver supply is sufficient to meet rider demand through more strategic matching, especially during peak hours. However, this method can also lead to customer dissatisfaction if perceived as unfair or unpredictable. Here is what the IAMAI has to say about the dangers of eliminating dynamic pricing.

Removing dynamic pricing can affect drivers’ livelihood: IAMAI warned that the elimination of dynamic pricing “severely undermines” the livelihoods of drivers as the flat fares undermine their income during peak hours.

The IAMAI warned that removing dynamic pricing will discourage drivers from catering to high-demand periods, leading to a significant drop in service availability and longer wait times for riders. It gave the example of how flexible pricing incentivizes drivers to provider their services despite bad weather conditions since there is an equally good pay-off at the end of the ride.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Dynamic pricing can enable drivers to plan their work hours more strategically, as they are able to work more during high-demand periods where they make higher hourly earnings. Off-peak hours with low demand can instead be used for drivers to rest or engage in other activities,” said IAMAI.

Eliminating dynamic pricing can hurt customer safety: Another concern that may arise out of flat rates, as per the industry body, is that customers will be forced to face situations of having to locate the cabs without doorstep convenience. This puts them in uninformed circumstances where the customer does not know the driver details and there’s no safety system or customer grievance redressal mechanism available to them.

“Moreover, the new fare model may result in long-distance trips become more expensive for consumers. The withdrawal of dynamic pricing will therefore put the aggregation system of transportation rides on the back foot which will eventually leave a long-lasting effect on the transportation advancements of the State, also hampering the convenience and safety of the public at large,” said IAMAI.

New fare system violates motor vehicles Act: The industry body argued that the notification fails to differentiate between city taxis and app-based operators, which is not in line with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Central Government included ‘aggregators’ under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, regarding special license conditions on platforms, after considering how web-based transportation aggregation companies are more tech-enabled than regular cabs. Central authorities also introduced different taxes on rides booked through aggregators, subject to GST, based on this difference. IAMAI pointed out that even the Karnataka Transport Department acknowledged this difference by introducing separate rules and fare notification specifically for aggregator operations.

“Aggregator taxis should not be subjected to identical fares as traditional taxis. These platforms provide more convenience and facilities to the end customer as well as to the drivers by providing a technology platform consisting of doorstep pick up, safety features, customer grievance redressal mechanism, GPS tracking, digital payment options, insurance & other enhanced features which should not be considered equivalent with street ride hailing,” said IAMAI.

New fare system discourages investment in differentiated services: IAMAI said that uniform fares will disincentivise platforms from investing in differentiated services (like food delivery along with ride services), or in sustainable mobility models. This will hamper the platforms’ abilities to innovate and sustainably operate. Further it will act as a barrier for new platforms looking to enter the mobility sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is essential to recognise that Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is the technology capital of India. This notification will adversely impact the city’s mobility ecosystem and undermines the technological advancements that have been the cornerstone of Bengaluru’s global reputation, said the industry body.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ