Bring back dynamic pricing for cab aggregator fare: IAMAI

What’s the news: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not-for-profit representing the digital services industry, wrote to Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka Transport Minister requesting the department to “reconsider and revise” the new cab fare structure that eliminates dynamic pricing in the cab aggregator ecosystem. The letter warned that the introduction of flat fares for aggregator and regular cabs alike will have “a chilling impact on Karnataka’s mobility ecosystem.”

The state transport department had issued a notification on February 3, 2024, announcing a uniform fare for cab aggregators like Ola, Uber, etc. as well as regular taxis that divide the cab rides into three categories based on the vehicle’s price. These categories specified fixed prices for cab rides, with night-time travel and waiting period being the only additional charges levied on customers.

Concerned about these fixed rates, the IAMAI asked the government to hold consultations with industry stakeholders to “address concerns that may have led to this move” and reconsider the benefits of dynamic pricing for drivers and customers.

What is dynamic pricing? Otherwise known as surge pricing or demand pricing, dynamic pricing is a strategy where prices are adjusted in real-time based on current market demand, supply conditions, customer behavior, external events, etc. The practice is common in the airline sector, Railways and other road operators. It ensures that driver supply is sufficient to meet rider demand through more strategic matching, especially during peak hours. However, this method can also lead to customer dissatisfaction if perceived as unfair or unpredictable. Here is what the IAMAI has to say about the dangers of eliminating dynamic pricing.

Removing dynamic pricing can affect drivers’ livelihood: IAMAI warned that the elimination of dynamic pricing “severely undermines” the livelihoods of drivers as the flat fares undermine their income during peak hours.

The IAMAI warned that removing dynamic pricing will discourage drivers from catering to high-demand periods, leading to a significant drop in service availability and longer wait times for riders. It gave the example of how flexible pricing incentivizes drivers to provider their services despite bad weather conditions since there is an equally good pay-off at the end of the ride.

“Dynamic pricing can enable drivers to plan their work hours more strategically, as they are able to work more during high-demand periods where they make higher hourly earnings. Off-peak hours with low demand can instead be used for drivers to rest or engage in other activities,” said IAMAI.

Eliminating dynamic pricing can hurt customer safety: Another concern that may arise out of flat rates, as per the industry body, is that customers will be forced to face situations of having to locate the cabs without doorstep convenience. This puts them in uninformed circumstances where the customer does not know the driver details and there’s no safety system or customer grievance redressal mechanism available to them.

“Moreover, the new fare model may result in long-distance trips become more expensive for consumers. The withdrawal of dynamic pricing will therefore put the aggregation system of transportation rides on the back foot which will eventually leave a long-lasting effect on the transportation advancements of the State, also hampering the convenience and safety of the public at large,” said IAMAI.

New fare system violates motor vehicles Act: The industry body argued that the notification fails to differentiate between city taxis and app-based operators, which is not in line with the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The Central Government included ‘aggregators’ under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, regarding special license conditions on platforms, after considering how web-based transportation aggregation companies are more tech-enabled than regular cabs. Central authorities also introduced different taxes on rides booked through aggregators, subject to GST, based on this difference. IAMAI pointed out that even the Karnataka Transport Department acknowledged this difference by introducing separate rules and fare notification specifically for aggregator operations.

“Aggregator taxis should not be subjected to identical fares as traditional taxis. These platforms provide more convenience and facilities to the end customer as well as to the drivers by providing a technology platform consisting of doorstep pick up, safety features, customer grievance redressal mechanism, GPS tracking, digital payment options, insurance & other enhanced features which should not be considered equivalent with street ride hailing,” said IAMAI.

New fare system discourages investment in differentiated services: IAMAI said that uniform fares will disincentivise platforms from investing in differentiated services (like food delivery along with ride services), or in sustainable mobility models. This will hamper the platforms’ abilities to innovate and sustainably operate. Further it will act as a barrier for new platforms looking to enter the mobility sector.

“It is essential to recognise that Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, is the technology capital of India. This notification will adversely impact the city’s mobility ecosystem and undermines the technological advancements that have been the cornerstone of Bengaluru’s global reputation, said the industry body.

