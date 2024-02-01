According to a new privacy study by Arrka, 85 percent of the apps targetting children in India accessed at least one "dangerous permission," 80 percent of them had analytics trackers embedded, and 54 percent of them had advertising trackers embedded. Dangerous permissions are defined as those via which the data collected is highly sensitive and the misuse of which can cause harm to children. Additionally, over 33 percent of these apps shared data with Google and 22 percent of them shared data with Facebook. The organisation examined the privacy policy and practices of 30 Android apps targeting children in India to draw these numbers. This isn't a very large sample size, but it nevertheless gives an idea of the state of privacy in children's apps in India. Arrka also studied 15 apps in the EU and 15 in the US to draw comparisons between Indian apps and their global counterparts. The study reveals that children's data is being collected, processed, and shared with a lot of leeway in India and it stresses the urgency for the government to operationalise the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act. The DPDP Act, enacted in August 2023, introduces various safeguards for protecting personal data especially children's data. It prohibits the collection of children's data without parental consent and even with consent behavioural tracking or profiling of children and targeting advertisements towards children are not allowed. However, the government hasn't yet notified the date when this law goes into effect. "The good news is that…
New privacy study into children's apps stresses the urgency for putting DPDP Act into effect
The DPDP Act, introduces various safeguards for protecting personal data especially children's data.
