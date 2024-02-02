AI is not a threat to music industry if used in the right way: AR Rahman

Lal Salaam, an upcoming Tamil sports drama film with AR Rahman as the music composer, uses AI-generated voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for one of its soundtracks Thimiri Yezhudu. This was made possible by a company called Timeless Voices, which trained an AI model on songs sung by the two artists. The model then took the input of someone else singing a completely new song and transformed it into the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. You can listen to the input and output vocals over here .

Permission was taken from the families of the late singers and they were compensated as well, Rahman posted on X. “Technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right,” he added.

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

This comes at a time when AI companies are being accused by artists , musicians , and authors of using their work without appropriate compensation. OpenAI, Microsoft, and Stability AI all face lawsuits for this reason. The creative industry is also worried about how generative AI might threaten their livelihoods.

This is not the first instance of AI being used to recreate the voices of dead singers. You can find a Frank Sinatra version of Smells Like Teen Spirit and the legendary Beatles last year dropped their final song called Now and Then , which uses AI to revive late John Lennon’s voice. However, AR Rahman’s use of AI has sparked a fresh conversation in India about the use of AI in the music industry.

Rahman, who is known for experimenting with the latest technologies, shared his thoughts on this in an interview with the BBC:

Why did he decide to use AI? “I think a lot of people have been putting out clips on TikTok and Instagram. I was intrigued and one of my assistants started a company called Timeless Voices and he sent me a sample of one of the singers who passed away whom I introduced to the industry. And the director, Aishwarya, for her movie, Laal Salam, was looking for a folk voice. And I felt that [this] voice would be good. It was an experiment.”

Despite Rahman obtaining permission from and compensating the families of the late singers, not all are happy with this move. “AR Rahman using AI to create music might feel like modern-day magic, but where does it stop?” Vogue India asks in an article on this. People on X also raised interesting questions such as whether the late singers would have been okay with it and what this portends for upcoming playback singers in the industry:

There is a reason why voice is not copyrightable – it’s the identity of the person, and only the individual can give consent to use it. What you have done is legal but unethical. It’s a dangerous precedent and opens a pandora box of deepfaking. It’s not the right way to use tech. https://t.co/BwYYtnhzqT — Sylvian (@Sylvianism) January 29, 2024

As an fanboy of you @arrahman for three decades now, though appreciating your ready synergy with any futuristic tech and innovations, this feels a tad odd and unconvincing, sir. Most people these days, don't even have much stronger bonds with their families even when they're… https://t.co/rpk4IRlroY — Aravind (@aravindkumarsd) January 29, 2024

