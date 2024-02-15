Earnings call: Airtel argues against differential pricing, instead suggests overall tariff repair for 5G monetization

“Unfortunately 5G has become really about free data today in India so there is no real monetization on the consumer side, yes fixed wireless access [like Airtel Xtreme AirFiber] will give you some ability to monetize, but it is really modest in the overall scheme of things given the capex that has gone behind 5G,” Bharti Airtel’s managing director Gopal Vittal said during the company’s earnings call on February 6, 2024. As of the quarter ending on December 31, 2023, Airtel had a capital expenditure of Rs. 7756 crores in India which has been focused on “5G, rural expansion, fiber deployment, and data centres.” Vittal mentioned that while there are private 5G networks for enterprises and the company has deployed its 5G network for 4-5 such purposes, this is a smaller part of the overall monetization.

Despite the lack of monetization, Vittal said that he does not believe in differential pricing for 5G. He explained that if one has 100 customers and offers a product at two different price points (e.g. Rs. X and Rs. X + 10%), less than 10% of customers will likely opt for the higher-priced option. As such, Vittal said that monetization should be focused on overall tariff repair, adding that free data on 5G plans is acting as a deterrent to monetizing 5G services. Interestingly, according to a report by the Economic Times, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are expected to withdraw their unlimited 5G plans and charge at least 5-10% more for 5G services compared to 4G. Vittal’s comments during the earnings call give validity to the claim that Airtel customers soon might not get free 5G data.

What part of Airtel’s user base has 5G handsets?

The company has about 65 million users on its 5G network. “The total contribution of 5G users to overall smartphones is still lower, it is about 15 to 16%. We expect that by March 2025 the industry will see about 25% of smartphones which are 5G enabled,” Vittal said. He explained that about 60-80% of smartphones entering the Indian market (depending on the price point on average) are 5G enabled.

Improvement in average revenue per user:

This quarter, average revenue per user (ARPU) went from Rs 193 in the third quarter of financial year 2023 to Rs 208 . “This improvement is really due to three key drivers that continue to kick in – feature phone to smartphone upgrades, prepaid to postpaid upgrades, and rising share of wallet through a combination of data monetization and international roaming,” Vittal said. He added that the company’s agenda to upgrade to higher-value plans has been working well and contributing to ARPU growth in the absence of tariff hikes.

Airtel added 28.2 million 4G/5G data customers to its network in the past year, marking a 13% year-on-year increase in its customer base taking the total to 244.9 million. Its homes business (this includes home broadband, direct-to-home subscription and fixed-line services) added 359,000 customers. Vittal said that this segment saw moderation on account of “the peel back of the entry-level plan at Rs.199 so we have discontinued that plan and that had some impact.” He added that this is a healthy impact because APRUs from customer acquisition have been rising.

Key insights from the earnings call:

Airtel’s stance on 2G: In a recent submission to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Reliance Jio argued in favor of closing down 2G and 3G services. When asked about Airtel’s perspective, Vittal explained that there are different kinds of customers that use 2G including those who are illiterate, lower income groups and older age groups that struggle with smartphones. “The 2G contribution to our business now has become quite small it is in the ballpark of 17 odd percent and in markets like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, they are in single digits, but you still see reasonably higher contribution in markets like Bihar, UP, MP, Chhattisgarh etc. So, I would say that you are seeing every quarter a move towards 2G but there will be a small set of users who will take a little bit longer,” Vittal said. He mentioned that in the next couple of years 2G would start to disappear and at that stage Airtel can decide what it wants to do about its 2G services.

Airtel Black contributes 47% to broadband growth: 47% of net customer additions to Airtel broadband are for its converged offering Airtel Black . “This converged plan helps us offer customers more than one service of Airtel, it reduces churn, gives a fillip to average revenue per account,” Vittal explained. The company is focused on raising its sales and marketing efforts to switch more broadband users into Airtel Black.

Airtel Xtreme crossed 5 million paid customers: Airtel over-the-top (OTT) aggregator Xtreme also recently added the following streaming services to its platf0rm— aha, ALT Balaji, Fan Code, and Play Flix.

Performance of Airtel’s fintech businesses: As of this quarter, Airtel Payments Bank has a user base of 58.6 million. Deposits to the bank have grown by 51% over the last year and its annualized revenue rate now stands around Rs. 1900 crore.

Airtel Finance (which offers credit cards and loans) has also scaled up. “We are now disbursing loans at the run rate of [Rs.] 620 crores per quarter versus [Rs.] 550 crores in Q2 [which ended in September 2023],” Vittal mentioned. The company is focused on providing large ticket loans, which, Vittal said, is reflected in its average loan amount of Rs.1,10,000. The company plans to scale Airtel Finance further by providing gold loans and embedded insurance.

