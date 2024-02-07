Quarterly Result: Bharti Airtel adds 8 million subscribers to its customer base

Bharti Airtel saw a steady rise in its Indian customer base going from 389 million in the second quarter of 2024 (Q2FY24) to 397 million in Q3FY24. The rise in customer base becomes more prominent when compared to the same quarter in 2023 (Q3 FY23) when it had 369 million subscribers. Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) has also experienced a rise, increasing from Rs 193 in Q3FY23 to Rs 208 this quarter. The company attributes the rise in ARPU to a "consistent strategy of acquiring high-value customers and improved [revenue] realizations". Insights from the data: Rise in data traffic: Mobile data consumption has seen a 22.2% growth year on year, going from 13,625 Petabytes (PB, 1PB=1,000,000 gigabytes) in Q3FY23 to 16656 PB in Q3FY24. Airtel added 28.2 million 4G/5G data customers to its network in the past year, marking a 13% year-on-year increase in its customer base taking the total to 244.9 million. Average data usage per customer also saw an increase going from 20.03 GB in the same quarter last year to 22 GB in Q3FY24. Performance of Airtel's digital segments: Airtel Thanks, Xstreme, and Wynk collectively added 10 million monthly active users between Q3FY23 (200 million) and Q3FY24 (210 million). Airtel's homes services up by 23% year on year: Airtel added 359,000 customers to its homes business (this includes home broadband, direct-to-home subscription and fixed-line services) this quarter. With this, Airtel's homes business has a cumulative base of 7.3 million. The company said that this growth is a…

