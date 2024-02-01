wordpress blog stats
AI to become an integral part of every PC: Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Nadella’s assertion comes months after the company alters its keyboard for an ‘AI key’.

Published

A Microsoft building

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, mentioned that in 2024, AI will become an integral part of every PC, discussing the company's plans to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) on a large scale. During a meeting with stakeholders, Nadella discussed the role of AI in Windows PCs and the role of generative AI in the tech stack. The company CEO talked about generative AI’s foundational impact on the core computing architecture. He said, “Everything from power, power density to the data center design to what used to be the accelerator now is sort of the main CPU, so to speak, or the main computing unit. So, the core computer architecture changes. I think every workload changes.” While comparing the impact of AI to that of cloud computing, Nadella stated that AI is redefining the appearance of the cloud, impacting both the infrastructure level and the app model. For example, he said Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot is available on more than 75 million Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. This chatbot was the focus of the company’s earlier earnings call from October 2023 where the company talked about the role of AI across fields like health, everyday business, etc. Windows offers special key for AI chatbot: The company has introduced a 'CoPilot key' in its keyboard as a change to its devices. As per a Windows blog post, the key will be available in new Windows 11 PCs that will ease access to the AI chatbot. “With our new Copilot key, the first significant…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

