International Cooperation, Standards for Inclusive and Equitable Access Must Guide AI Governance Approaches: AI Governance Alliance Recommends

“The need for diversity and more equitably deployed generative AI systems is of significant global concern. Inclusive governance that consults with diverse stakeholders, including from developing countries, can help surface challenges, priorities and opportunities to make generative AI technologies work better for everyone and address widening inequalities associated with the pre-existing digital divide,” highlighted the AI Governance Alliance formed by the World Economic Forum, in its guide for suitable approaches for governance of AI systems in its recent briefing paper.

While presenting the current approaches undertaken by a few nations and the evolving arguments alongside, the alliance has made a case for international cooperation, flexible regulatory mechanisms, and inclusive global AI governance for establishing effective AI regulation framework by countries.

Evolving AI governance challenges

The paper outlines the benefits and challenges of some of the popular current national responses to AI governance. These include: European Union’s risk-based approach [Artificial Intelligence Act, 2023], China’s Rules-based approach [Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services, 2023], Canada’s principles-based approach [Voluntary Code of Conduct for Artificial Intelligence, 2023], and Japan’s outcome-based approach [Governance Guidelines for Implementation of AI Principles Ver. 1.1, 2022]. The paper also notes that while these are broader categories, it is difficult to attribute a single approach to individual jurisdictions as “elements of multiple approaches can complement each other and are likely to be incorporated into hybrid responses”.

The point to note is that these approaches mainly come from debates related to the scale, power and design of the generative AI technologies [Look at the table below]. According to the paper, other emerging tensions include challenges arising out of generative AI’s impact on employment, copyright protections, data transparency requirements, allocation of responsibility among actors within the generative AI life cycle, and addressing misinformation and disinformation concerns amplified by generative AI.

The paper highlighted, “Many of these emerging tensions have their roots in data governance issues, such as privacy concerns, data protection, embedded biases, identity and security challenges from the use of data to train generative AI systems, and the resultant data created by generative AI systems. There is a need to re-examine existing legal frameworks that provide legal assurance to the ownership of AI-generated digital identities.”

Need for international cooperation for jurisdictional interoperability

The paper stresses on the importance of international collaboration for preventing “fracturing of the global AI governance environment” into “non-interoperable spheres with prohibitive complexity and compliance costs”. This, the alliance stated, requires international coordination, compatible standards and flexible regulatory mechanisms.

1. International coordination requires a multi-stakeholder approach

According to the AI Governance Alliance members, a multistakeholder approach that provides space for diverse perspectives from government, civil society, academia, industry and impacted communities is essential for ensuring regulatory interoperability. This will also enable a thorough assessment of socio-economic impacts of AI and identify critical issues for governance priorities.

Some of the examples of international efforts for drafting AI policy include UNICEF’s 2021 Policy guidance on AI for children and INTERPOL’s 2023 Toolkit for Responsible AI Innovation in Law Enforcement developed in collaboration with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI).

2. Are AI standards compatible enough?

The paper noted a global shift towards standardisation as a method for AI governance. Notable examples include the AI Standards Hub by the British Standards Institution aimed at helping AI organizations in the UK understand, develop and benefit from international AI standards, and the AI Risk Management Framework by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US which sets technical standards for trustworthy AI.

The paper noted that despite best efforts of certain countries, there’s no guarantee that the standards will be followed, especially if such standards lack consideration of the local interests and wider participation from diverse stakeholders.

“Despite criticisms regarding the instrumentalization of standards to shift regulatory powers from governments to private actors, they are increasingly recognized as an important tool in international trade, investment, competitive advantage and national values. There is concern that substantial divergences in approaches to setting AI standards threaten a further fragmentation of the international AI governance landscape, lending to downstream social, economic and political implications internationally,” the paper noted.

3. Need for flexible regulatory mechanisms:

The paper recommended developing and investing in innovation and governance frameworks that are “agile and adaptable” to the rapidly evolving capabilities of generative AI. This involves driving the inferences from ongoing implementation, opportunities, risks and feedback from those directly working with the technology. The paper cites examples of countries like Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, the UK, the EU, and Mauritius that have developed “regulatory sandboxes” that allow organizations to test AI in a safe and controlled environment. Further, policy innovations, clarity regarding regulatory intent and requirements, ways to ensure confidence of the industry participants are important to establish flexible approaches.

Prioritising equitable access and inclusive governance

The paper suggested that while the Global South’s fundamental areas of priorities include healthcare, education and food security, access to AI innovations can enhance “economic growth and development”. This, they say, can be channelled towards transforming health and education services and increasing agricultural productivity. But, it is important to note that, this would mean that the countries will be faced with challenges relating to structural inequalities caused by “power imbalances” and hampered access to resources.

In addition to equitable access, inclusion of the Global South in all stages of the development and governance of AI is essential to prevent a reinforced power imbalance whereby developing economies are relegated to mere endpoints in the global generative AI value chain, either as extractive digital workers or as consumers of the technology.

The paper highlighted that, “the absence of historical and geopolitical contexts of power and exploitation from dominant AI governance debates underscores the necessity for diverse voices and multistakeholder perspectives”.

The existing differences in concerns raised by the Global South and those nations dominating the AI discourse of risks, calls for a “restructuring of AI governance processes” the scope of which moves beyond the current framework of inclusion and adequately engages the Global South in co-governance.

