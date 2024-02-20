Two polar opposite approaches to the entry of artificial intelligence (AI) into the entertainment sector came up during Mumbai’s Tech Week on February 18, 2024, with Ashish Hemrajani, Book My Show CEO, opting ‘to die before’ the use of AI for creative purposes in the industry while Neeraj Roy, Hungama CEO, “wholeheartedly encouraged” the use of AI by artists. The discussion moderated by Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor of Film Companion, discussed the role of technology in changing the media entertainment landscape in recent years. Where does the use of AI leave the artist? Hemrajani and Roy were at odds on where artists stood with the increasing use of AI in the entertainment sector. Hemrajani said that the use of AI allows individuals to create multiple versions of the same content which creates a lot of challenges in terms of copyright infringement and theft since there is no traceability mechanism. “Napster would have been a dead nail for the artist community had it continued and I think AI will similar[ly]… disrupt [the status quo]… but until [AI is] not regulated and brought back versions of where the economy flows back to the artist and the creators, we'll be making greater scale,” said Hemrajani. He also alluded to the strike by writers in the US against the use of AI for creative purposes. However, Roy argued that using AI to replicate artists’ works could open up more possibilities for an artist. He said that time is the most valuable thing for…
AI in Entertainment: A Divisive Debate Unfolds at Mumbai’s Tech Week
Industry leaders clash over AI’s role in creativity. Is it a tool for artists or a threat to originality?
The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
