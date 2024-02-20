wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

AI in Entertainment: A Divisive Debate Unfolds at Mumbai’s Tech Week

Industry leaders clash over AI’s role in creativity. Is it a tool for artists or a threat to originality?

Published

Two polar opposite approaches to the entry of artificial intelligence (AI) into the entertainment sector came up during Mumbai’s Tech Week on February 18, 2024, with Ashish Hemrajani, Book My Show CEO, opting ‘to die before’ the use of AI for creative purposes in the industry while Neeraj Roy, Hungama CEO, “wholeheartedly encouraged” the use of AI by artists. The discussion moderated by Anupama Chopra, Founder & Editor of Film Companion, discussed the role of technology in changing the media entertainment landscape in recent years. Where does the use of AI leave the artist? Hemrajani and Roy were at odds on where artists stood with the increasing use of AI in the entertainment sector. Hemrajani said that the use of AI allows individuals to create multiple versions of the same content which creates a lot of challenges in terms of copyright infringement and theft since there is no traceability mechanism. “Napster would have been a dead nail for the artist community had it continued and I think AI will similar[ly]… disrupt [the status quo]… but until [AI is] not regulated and brought back versions of where the economy flows back to the artist and the creators, we'll be making greater scale,” said Hemrajani. He also alluded to the strike by writers in the US against the use of AI for creative purposes. However, Roy argued that using AI to replicate artists’ works could open up more possibilities for an artist. He said that time is the most valuable thing for…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

21 hours ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ