wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

31 GAC orders sent to social media platforms in December

Meta took the lion’s share of the GAC orders, as per its transparency report for December. When it comes to user grievances, Facebook and Instagram together accounted for 3.4 million self-harm related incidents, same as November.

Published

Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram) received 27 orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) of India in December 2023, whereas WhatsApp received only 4 such orders. With this, Meta has already received more than the total number of GAC orders received in November 2023. As usual, all platforms have stated compliance with government orders. However, the nature of these complaints remains unclear. MediaNama has sent queries regarding these orders to the government and is awaiting a response.

Aside from Meta and WhatsApp, MediaNama also looked at other social media transparency reports to report other trends in user grievances.

Highlights of November’s transparency reports from platforms

These are the following trends of user grievances between December 1 and December 31 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter (November 26 to December 25):

  • Suicide and self-injury cases still an issue for Meta: Instagram and Facebook together accounted for around 3.4 million self-harm related incidents in December, the same as November. Facebook reported 1.7 million such cases while Instagram reported 1.7 million cases. Twitter reported 2 grievances regarding promotion of suicide or self-harm in its latest report and took action on 4 URLs.

For those seeking help in troubled times, NGOs like AASRA offer a 24×7 helpline number, 91-9820466726 in both English and Hindi. Another helpline available is 915298782.

  • More child abuse cases compared to October: Facebook reported 149.8 thousand child sexual exploitation content pieces in December, a drastic decrease from the 482.9 thousand instances reported in November. Further, it reported 120.7 thousand content pieces of child nudity and physical abuse. Instagram reported 290.8 thousand child sexual exploitation incidents and 8.9 thousand child nudity and physical abuse incidents. Twitter received 12 child sexual exploitation complaints, double that of November and took action against 4 URLs related to this issue.
  • Meta platforms ramp up action based on user complaints: Facebook took action against 33,072 reports and then another 6,578 reports after special review. Instagram took action against 9,555 reports and then another 6,028 reported after special review. WhatsApp banned 6,934,000 accounts, while Google took 65,261 removal actions based on user complaints. Twitter suspended 16 accounts after receiving 171 grievances for the same and overturning one complaint. It also actioned against 1,931 URLs in December.
  • Huge jump in monthly complaints for Twitter: Twitter reported 2,422 complaints in December, more than double of November’s number which was 1,062 reports, largely because of high number of grievances related to abuse and hateful conduct. Google reported 21,743 complaints with 19,847 copyright grievances. WhatsApp received 16,366 grievances, of which 9,547 complaints appealed for account bans. Facebook and Instagram received 44,332 reports and 19,750 reports respectively.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ