Zomato disables non-veg food delivery in five Indian states

What’s the news: Zomato confirmed that it has disabled delivery of non-veg food items in five states allegedly in accordance with a government notice sent to the company. However, no copy of such a government order has been made public while other platforms like Swiggy continues to provide-non-veg items in the same regions.

A user on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) observed that the app was not delivering chicken in Bhopal. The user gave the company the benefit of the doubt by adding, “… it could be because of supply of meat not being available today v/s anything decision by Zomato.”

Zomato says no non-veg as per government order: Around three hours after the tweet, Zomato replied, “Hi, we have disabled delivery of non-veg items in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, ⁠Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as per govt. notice. Hope this clarification helps!” The news about these five BJP-states came on the same day as the Ram Mandir inauguration.

The account responded with this statement to other inquiring users as well. However, it seems Zomato is the only company to have received such a notice since another user pointed out that Swiggy continued to provide the option for non-veg food during the same time.

“The clarification doesn’t help because your competitor is still delivering non veg dishes here in Chhattisgarh. I don’t eat chicken I’m just letting everyone else know that only one food delivery platform is siding with the Sanghi ideology,” said Dipti Tiwari, X account user.

Did Swiggy also not deliver non-veg items? The original user then said that while Swiggy still accepts non-veg orders, it does not deliver the items. The user said, “Just so that there’s no misunderstanding, I had tried ordering via Swiggy too. The order was accepted, but later they called me and cancelled the order saying they’re not delivering non-veg today.”

According to Scroll, Swiggy had earlier informed restaurants that the Uttar Pradesh government has mandated a state-wide prohibition on the sale of meat, fish and liquor on Monday in observance of the Ram temple ceremony. It had said the option for all non-veg items will be switched off on January 22 and switched back on on January 23.

