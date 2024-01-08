Zomato to hit the breaks on BlinkIt integration: Report

Zomato will not fully integrate its quick commerce arm Blinkit into the company’s food delivery app, Economic Times (ET) reported on January 5. The company has decided the extent to which it would be integrated is through sourcing synergies with its business-to-business supplies vertical Hyperpure, and a tab on the Zomato app that directs users to the Blinkit app.

Zomato acquired Blinkit in 2022 for $570 million. Post-acquisition, Blinkit was kept as a separate app, unlike competitor service InstaMart, which has been a part of the Swiggy app since the service’s launch in 2020. According to ET, Zomato founder, and chief executive Deepinder Goyal has told the company’s top management that super apps don’t work in India as well as they do in China, reflecting that the company will not turn the Zomato app into a super app.

Other notable developments:

In some recent stock exchange disclosures, the company announced that it is shutting down two of its international step-down subsidiaries: one in Poland ( called ‘Gastronauci’) and one in Vietnam ( called ‘Zomato Vietnam Company Limited’). Both these subsidiaries made no contributions to Zomato’s turnover and did not have active business operations. Gastronauci had a net worth of Rs. 0.94 million and Zomato Vietnam Company had a net worth of Rs. 3.6 million.

These two add to the long list of foreign subsidiaries that Zomato has liquidated. At the time of its initial public offering, the company had 23 foreign subsidiaries of which 15 (including the Poland and Vietnam subsidiaries) have been shut down.

