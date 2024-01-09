YouTube updated its harassment and cyberbullying policy to state that it will remove videos that "realistically simulates deceased minors or victims of deadly or well-documented major violent events describing their death or violence experienced." This policy update comes after a rise in the number of true crime content on YouTube and TikTok that features AI-generated victims describing their ordeal. Some of these videos even feature deepfakes of children describing violence that occurred in high-profile cases, The Verge reported. You can read more about this genre of content here, here, and here. Under YouTube's updated policy, which goes into effect on January 16, such content will be removed from the user's channel and the user will also face other temporary limits based on the number of strikes they have received. Repeated strikes will result in the channel being removed. Additionally, YouTube in November 2023 said that it will start requiring content creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools, and the same will be disclosed to the viewers via a label. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! Also Read Breaking The Cycle: Addressing Child Sexual Abuse Material In AI Training Datasets Australia’s Search Code Will Require Removal Of AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Report: IT Ministry May Bring Amendments To IT Rules, 2021, To Regulate AI, Deep Fakes
News
YouTube cracks down on AI-generated content featuring victims of crime
This policy update comes after a rise in the number of true crime content on YouTube and TikTok that features AI-generated victims describing their ordeal.
Latest Headlines
- National Informatics Centre Outlines Plans to Surveil Polling Booths and Counting Halls During Elections January 9, 2024
- YouTube cracks down on AI-generated content featuring victims of crime January 9, 2024
- US FTC proposes changes to Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule to discourage monetizing of children’s data January 9, 2024
- Telecom Act 2023: Why There’s Still Lack of Clarity on OTT Inclusion January 9, 2024
- Government refuses to disclose why CERT-In was exempted from RTI Act: Report January 8, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...