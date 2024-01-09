wordpress blog stats
YouTube cracks down on AI-generated content featuring victims of crime

This policy update comes after a rise in the number of true crime content on YouTube and TikTok that features AI-generated victims describing their ordeal.

Published

YouTube updated its harassment and cyberbullying policy to state that it will remove videos that "realistically simulates deceased minors or victims of deadly or well-documented major violent events describing their death or violence experienced." This policy update comes after a rise in the number of true crime content on YouTube and TikTok that features AI-generated victims describing their ordeal. Some of these videos even feature deepfakes of children describing violence that occurred in high-profile cases, The Verge reported. You can read more about this genre of content here, here, and here. Under YouTube's updated policy, which goes into effect on January 16, such content will be removed from the user's channel and the user will also face other temporary limits based on the number of strikes they have received. Repeated strikes will result in the channel being removed. Additionally, YouTube in November 2023 said that it will start requiring content creators to disclose when they've created altered or synthetic content that is realistic, including using AI tools, and the same will be disclosed to the viewers via a label. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! Also Read Breaking The Cycle: Addressing Child Sexual Abuse Material In AI Training Datasets Australia’s Search Code Will Require Removal Of AI-Generated Child Abuse Material Report: IT Ministry May Bring Amendments To IT Rules, 2021, To Regulate AI, Deep Fakes

