Vodafone Idea’s chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer P Balaji resigns

Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer P Balaji has stepped down from his role, the company announced in a regulatory filing. Balaji will cease his role on January 10, 2024. He has been Vodafone Idea’s chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer since 2018 when Vodafone and Idea merged. Before this, he was the Director of Regulatory and External Affairs for Vodafone Idea.

This past year, there has been a flurry of rumors about different companies buying stakes in Vi. In September 2023, reports suggested that Amazon was planning on acquiring Vodafone Idea (Vi), only for Vi to later deny the same. Similarly, on January 2, Vi was asked to clarify whether it was tying up with Elon Musk’s Space X, which it has again denied.

The company has also seen several significant public consultations during Balaji’s tenure such as the consultation on the Telecommunication Bill, 2022, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) consultation on the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) communication services in July 2023, and TRAI’s consultation on regulating converged digital technologies.

Challenges ahead of Balaji’s replacement:

While Vi has not specified who will be replacing Balaji, the replacement will be met with a company that is working to revive its subscriber base. In its last earnings call, Vi reported a decline in its subscriber base going from 221.4 million in Q1FY24 to 219.8 million by the end of the previous quarter.

The company will also be engaging with a new regulatory landscape with the Telecommunication Act 2023 replacing the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and The Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also read: