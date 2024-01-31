wordpress blog stats
Video: How can use of AI in military affect Indian citizens’ data security?

OpenAI recently updated its policy to allow the usage of its services for military and warfare purposes. What can this mean for Indian citizens?

On January 10, ChatGPT creator OpenAI updated its policy to allow the usage of its services for military and warfare purposes. While the updated policy doesn’t explicitly disallow military usage, it still says that users must not use their services to harm themselves or others. One of the harms notably listed by the company is developing or using weapons.

Further, OpenAI has also stated that the company is already working with DARPA [US’s Defence Advance Research Projects Agency] to spur the creation of new cybersecurity tools to secure open source software that critical infrastructure and industry depend on. “It was not clear whether these beneficial use cases would have been allowed under “military” in our previous policies. So the goal with our policy update is to provide clarity and the ability to have these discussions,” the company said, according to a TechCrunch report. DARPA announced its collaboration with OpenAI Anthropic, Google, and Microsoft on the creation of cybersecurity systems back in August 2023.

What’s worrying about this development and should Indians be concerned about the use of AI in military? In this video MediaNama Founder-Editor offers his perspective on these questions and more, particularly in context of India’s data protection law.

Watch the complete explainer here:

 

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

