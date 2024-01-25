Video: Will Restricting Third-Party Cookies Disrupt The Advertising Ecosystem?

Recently, Google announced that it has begun testing Tracking Protection — a feature that restricts website access to third-party cookies and in doing so, limits cross-site tracking. If a site doesn’t work with Tracking Protection in place, Google will provide the users an option to temporarily re-enable third-party cookies for that specific website.

Tracking Protection will be rolled out to 1% of Google Chrome’s global users with a plan to phase out third-party cookies for everyone by the second half of 2024. Third-party cookies are largely used by companies for delivering personalised advertising based on user-behaviour analysis.

With companies drifting towards more privacy-protecting measures, what lies ahead for the advertising industry? MediaNama Founder-Editor discusses the possible impact of Google’s move on the advertising sector.

Watch the video here:

