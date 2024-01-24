Video: Here’s How The Supreme Court Recently Highlighted Existing Realities of Digital Divide

Recently, the Supreme Court set aside a lower court order that allowed a candidate from Bihar to be rejected for a police officer’s position because he had filled out the wrong date of birth in the online application form. The candidate, who had cleared every other eligibility criteria for the position, had sought the assistance of a cyber café employee to fill out the form, and inadvertently marked the wrong birth date while doing so. He was subsequently rejected for the position on these grounds.

“In the instant case, we cannot turn a Nelson’s eye [or a blind eye] to the ground realities that existed…[in the past] this Court rightly observed that though technology is a great enabler, there is at the same time, a digital divide,” the Court observed.

In this video MediaNama journalist Aarathi Ganesan tells us why the Court’s observations matter in the face of increasing digitisation of governance-related facilities.

Watch the video here:

