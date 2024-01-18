wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Video: Deep Fakes and Democracy

Published

The threat that the upcoming general elections will be deep fake elections is palpable. Leveraging deep fakes to spread false narratives about candidates, manipulate voter perceptions, and potentially influence election outcomes presents a chilling prospect. The case of a candidate using deep fakes to release a campaign video in a different language serves as a testament to the potential of this technology – both constructive and destructive. There is also the question of whether the use of deep fakes for satirical purposes constitutes disinformation or not.

To make sense of all of this and the technical aspects of curbing deep fakes, MediaNama conducted a virtual discussion on January 17, 2024. In this discussion, we sought answers to questions like: Are the IT Rules sufficient to curb deep fakes or is there a need for modification or addition to the existing regulations? Is it feasible for platforms to take down deep fakes on a large scale? Does the Election Commission of India have the technical skill and manpower necessary to take down election-related deep fakes? This discussion sought to address how a combination of technological and regulatory approaches could be used to tackle the challenges posed by deep fakes.

The video for the panel discussion is available below:

 

 

We saw participation from organizations like:

We had 276 registrations for this discussion. We saw attendees from The Quantum Hub, Apollo247, COAI, Thompson Reuters, Ikigai Law, Access Now, Truecaller, SLFC, Outlook, Meta, ShareChat, NDTV, EGaming Federation, Chase India, The Caravan, the Hindu and more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What we discussed:

  1. Has there been enough deep fake activity in the recent state elections? What is the quality of the deep fakes that we’re seeing, and how has the response been to them? What’s the current environment of deep fakes like?
  2. Is there a legitimate use case for deep fakes in elections? Or should they be outlawed altogether?
  3. What is the capability of political parties to generate deep fakes? What are their dissemination networks like?
  4. How does safe harbor play out in case of deep fakes? Can platforms lose their immunity if deep fake content is posted by users on their service?
  5. What are the challenges with the attribution of deep fakes or even fake news on the Internet?
  6. Is there a need for the consumer app-level detection of deep fakes? If AI companies get together to create a self-regulation code on deep fakes, what should this code look like?
  7. How can the spread of deep fakes be curbed on end-to-end encrypted platforms like WhatsApp?

Next up, we will be publishing stories from this discussion on our website, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us here.

MediaNama hosted this discussion with support from Meta and Google. 

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ