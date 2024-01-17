wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:,

Tech Meets Folklore: Here’s what you need to know about India’s very first Telugu LLM

Swecha’s Chandamama Kathalu is among the first Indic language models created by an Indian start-up to compete with big players like Open AI.

Published

Swecha, an open-source software movement in the Telugu-speaking regions of India is working on a Telugu alternative to ChatGPT. Taking inspiration from Chandamama, an Indian monthly magazine for children, and its tales (quite literally), Swecha has now taken its first step towards a Telugu LLM – the creation of a chatbot that can tell Chandamama stories in Telugu.

Swecha is a free and open-source software movement that was started in 2005 by Kiran Chandra to create a local operating system for the Telugu community. Years later, the community now has an ambitious goal to create a Telugu alternative for popular LLMs like ChatGPT.

According to C. Chaitanya, a Swecha member driving the LLM project, “The idea [to create an Indic language LLM] germinated from the comment of Sam Altman that its hopeless to build a ChatGPT kind of LLM in India with $10 million dollars. I took that as a challenge and threw the challenge to the Swecha community. The advantage India has is that we have 1.4 billion human minds. Using those, can’t we create one AI?” Swecha’s chatbot would be among the first Indic language models created by an Indian start-up to compete with big players like Open AI.

In this video, MediaNama journalist Vallari Sanzgiri gives us a glimpse of interesting aspects about the language model. To know about the LLM in detail, read Sanzgiri’s in-depth report on ‘Chandamama Kathalu’.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read:

Discover more:,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ