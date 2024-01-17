Tech Meets Folklore: Here’s what you need to know about India’s very first Telugu LLM

Swecha, an open-source software movement in the Telugu-speaking regions of India is working on a Telugu alternative to ChatGPT. Taking inspiration from Chandamama, an Indian monthly magazine for children, and its tales (quite literally), Swecha has now taken its first step towards a Telugu LLM – the creation of a chatbot that can tell Chandamama stories in Telugu.

Swecha is a free and open-source software movement that was started in 2005 by Kiran Chandra to create a local operating system for the Telugu community. Years later, the community now has an ambitious goal to create a Telugu alternative for popular LLMs like ChatGPT.

According to C. Chaitanya, a Swecha member driving the LLM project, “The idea [to create an Indic language LLM] germinated from the comment of Sam Altman that its hopeless to build a ChatGPT kind of LLM in India with $10 million dollars. I took that as a challenge and threw the challenge to the Swecha community. The advantage India has is that we have 1.4 billion human minds. Using those, can’t we create one AI?” Swecha’s chatbot would be among the first Indic language models created by an Indian start-up to compete with big players like Open AI.

In this video, MediaNama journalist Vallari Sanzgiri gives us a glimpse of interesting aspects about the language model. To know about the LLM in detail, read Sanzgiri’s in-depth report on ‘Chandamama Kathalu’.

Watch the video here:

