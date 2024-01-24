wordpress blog stats
Video: Here’s what you need to know about the hit-and-run protests in India

Many truck-drivers and other transport workers demanded a withdrawal of the penalties specified in section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 , observing strikes in different states.

A rule related to penalties for hit-and-run cases, under India’s newly passed criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023 has sparked protests by drivers across the country. Early January, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) also extended their support to the protesting drivers. The provision in question is Section 106(2) of the said Act.

As per the law, “Whoever causes death of any person by rash and negligent driving of vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.”

Many truck-drivers and other transport workers demanded a withdrawal of the penalties specified in this provision, even observing strikes in different states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh.

What’s problematic about this law and how does it impact drivers as well as gig workers? In this video, MediaNama journalist Vallari Sanzgiri explains the new law and highlights the concerns raised. 

