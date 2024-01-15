Video: Can eSIMs be misused for carrying out frauds in India?

Recently, Google removed two of its apps Airalo and Holafly from its play store following an order from India’s Department of Telecommunications. The telecom department has said that these apps were offering eSIMs in India without the required permissions.

eSIMs are digital versions of physical SIMs that can be downloaded and installed on many modern smartphones. Airalo and Holafly sell eSIMs for multiple countries and regions. They offer a convenient option for travellers who are visiting foreign countries and would prefer a local number for the duration of their travel.

What are the government’s requirements for providing SIMs in India? Can eSIMs be misused? MediaNama journalist Sarvesh Mathi explains in this video.

Watch the video here:

