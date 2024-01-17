US Supreme Court rejects appeals in Epic vs Apple case; Apple must now allow US developers to link to outside payment options

The US Supreme Court on January 16 rejected the appeals filed by both companies in the Epic vs Apple antitrust lawsuit. As a result, the lower court ruling stands, allowing US-based developers on the App Store to inform and direct users to external websites to make purchases, but Epic's larger battle to open up iOS to alternative app stores and payment systems is lost. https://twitter.com/TimSweeneyEpic/status/1747280532746936614?s=20 To comply with the lower court's ruling, Apple has updated its policy in the US and is allowing developers to direct users to external websites to complete in-app purchases, but Apple has put in place various restrictions including showing a warning screen to users, not allowing webviews, and charging developers a 27 percent commission (as opposed to the 30 percent it normally charges) when users pay outside the app. These restrictions effectively make linking out unattractive for developers. "Epic will contest Apple's bad-faith compliance plan in District Court," Epic CEO Tim Sweeney posted on X. https://twitter.com/dhh/status/1747406430054097099?s=20 https://twitter.com/TimSweeneyEpic/status/1747408148799881390?s=20 The Epic vs Apple case dates back to August 2020, when Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple after the iPhone maker pulled Fortnite from the App Store for allowing users to pay directly to Epic rather than through Apple’s billing system (and thus avoiding Apple’s commission). Epic argued that Apple unfairly monopolizes the iOS app store and in-app purchases markets. In September 2021, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled in favour of Apple on 9 out of the 10 counts. Epic won on one count with the court ruling…

