US securities regulator approves Bitcoin ETFs a decade after it was first proposed

In a landmark moment for the crypto industry, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 10 approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) more than a decade after it was first proposed. This move will allow approved entities to list Bitcoin ETFs on stock exchanges and investors can buy and sell these ETFs as they would buy and sell stocks. The SEC specifically approved Bitcoin ETF applications from Bitwise, Grayscale, Hashdex, BlackRock, Valkyrie, BZX, Invesco, VanEck, WisdomTree, Fidelity and Franklin. Many of the Bitcoin ETFs from these entities are expected to start trading on exchanges as early as today (January 11). An ETF is a bundle of assets similar to a mutual fund that generally tracks a group of stocks, such as an index like the S&P 500 or a sector or a theme. But unlike mutual funds, ETFs can be bought and sold on stock exchanges like the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the same way a regular stock can. A Bitcoin ETF holds Bitcoin as an asset and tracks its price. Importantly, these ETFs allow investors, including traditional institutional investors, to have exposure to the cryptocurrency without having to directly purchase Bitcoin by setting up crypto wallets and accounts with crypto exchanges. It also enables exposure to Bitcoin in a more regulated fashion as ETFs have to make certain disclosures and must adhere to the rules of the exchanges they trade on. SEC had already allowed Bitcoin futures ETF in 2021. The current approval is for…

