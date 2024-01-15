wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

US judge temporarily blocks law regulating children’s internet access

The plaintiff, NetChoice argued that the economic risk of the act was acute because of its vagueness as a result of which the association’s members are not properly informed about whether they must comply with it.

Published

A US federal judge on January 9 approved a temporary restraining order a state law that curtailed children’s access to the internet. The law in question is the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act in Ohio which was set to take effect on January 15, 2024. This act required social media platforms and other services targeted at children to ask for verifiable parental consent before allowing children under the age of 16 to sign up for their services. It also requires platforms to provide parents or guardians with a list of features related to content moderation and a link where they may review those features. The case challenging the act was filed by NetChoice, an internet trade association that represents social media platforms like Google, Meta, and X.

Details of the act:

This act required operators of websites, services, or products that target children or are reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children to obtain verifiable parental consent before allowing a child under the age of 16 to register or create an account on their services if their services—

  • Allow users to interact with each other
  • Construct a public or semi-public profile to sign into the service
  • Populate a list of other users with whom an individual shares or can share a social connection within the online website, service, or product
  • Create or post content viewable by others.

Platforms would be considered targetted to children or reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children depending on factors such as subject matter, language, and design elements. Those in violation of the act could result in a penalty of $1000 per day for first 60 days of non-compliance, an additional fine of $5000 per day for days 61-90, and up to an additional fine of $10,000 for day 91 and beyond.

The act notably does not apply to services where interaction between users is limited to—

Reviewing products offered for sale by electronic commerce or commenting on reviews posted by other users.
Comments incidental to content posted by an established and widely recognized media outlet, the primary purpose of which is to report news and current events.

What did NetChoice argue?

NetChoice argued that the economic risk of the act was acute because of its vagueness as a result of which the association’s members are not properly informed about whether they must comply with it. NetChoice said that since the act used expansive language when stating that it applies to services that “target children” or are “reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children” leaving operators wondering whether it applies to them. It added that its members would suffer irreparable harm through the compliance costs and the risk of civic liability if the act was enforced against them. It also mentioned that the act violates the First Amendment rights (freedom of speech and expression) of minors in Ohio state.

What did the court say?

The court said that it found the provisions of the act as highlighted by NetChoice to be “troublingly vague”. Based on several Supreme Court precedents, it also found that NetChoice was in a position to argue against the violation of its potential customers’ First Amendment rights.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Foreclosing minors under sixteen from accessing all content on websites that the Act purports to cover, absent affirmative parental consent, is a breathtakingly blunt instrument for reducing social media’s harm to children,” the court said, discussing the act. “ The approach is an untargeted one, as parents must only give one-time approval for the creation of an account, and parents and platforms are otherwise not required to protect against any of the specific dangers that social media might pose,” the court added.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ