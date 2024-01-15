US judge temporarily blocks law regulating children’s internet access

A US federal judge on January 9 approved a temporary restraining order a state law that curtailed children’s access to the internet. The law in question is the Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act in Ohio which was set to take effect on January 15, 2024. This act required social media platforms and other services targeted at children to ask for verifiable parental consent before allowing children under the age of 16 to sign up for their services. It also requires platforms to provide parents or guardians with a list of features related to content moderation and a link where they may review those features. The case challenging the act was filed by NetChoice, an internet trade association that represents social media platforms like Google, Meta, and X.

Details of the act:

This act required operators of websites, services, or products that target children or are reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children to obtain verifiable parental consent before allowing a child under the age of 16 to register or create an account on their services if their services—

Allow users to interact with each other

Construct a public or semi-public profile to sign into the service

Populate a list of other users with whom an individual shares or can share a social connection within the online website, service, or product

Create or post content viewable by others.

Platforms would be considered targetted to children or reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children depending on factors such as subject matter, language, and design elements. Those in violation of the act could result in a penalty of $1000 per day for first 60 days of non-compliance, an additional fine of $5000 per day for days 61-90, and up to an additional fine of $10,000 for day 91 and beyond.

The act notably does not apply to services where interaction between users is limited to—

Reviewing products offered for sale by electronic commerce or commenting on reviews posted by other users.

Comments incidental to content posted by an established and widely recognized media outlet, the primary purpose of which is to report news and current events.

What did NetChoice argue?

NetChoice argued that the economic risk of the act was acute because of its vagueness as a result of which the association’s members are not properly informed about whether they must comply with it. NetChoice said that since the act used expansive language when stating that it applies to services that “target children” or are “reasonably anticipated to be accessed by children” leaving operators wondering whether it applies to them. It added that its members would suffer irreparable harm through the compliance costs and the risk of civic liability if the act was enforced against them. It also mentioned that the act violates the First Amendment rights (freedom of speech and expression) of minors in Ohio state.

What did the court say?

The court said that it found the provisions of the act as highlighted by NetChoice to be “troublingly vague”. Based on several Supreme Court precedents, it also found that NetChoice was in a position to argue against the violation of its potential customers’ First Amendment rights.

“Foreclosing minors under sixteen from accessing all content on websites that the Act purports to cover, absent affirmative parental consent, is a breathtakingly blunt instrument for reducing social media’s harm to children,” the court said, discussing the act. “ The approach is an untargeted one, as parents must only give one-time approval for the creation of an account, and parents and platforms are otherwise not required to protect against any of the specific dangers that social media might pose,” the court added.

