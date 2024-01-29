US Court Rejects NSO Group’s Dismissal Plea in Apple’s Pegasus Spyware Lawsuit

A US court has denied Israel-based NSO Group’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Apple against NSO Group and its parent company Q Cyber Technologies Limited for the surveillance and targeting of Apple users with the Pegasus spyware. This lawsuit, filed in 2021, sought a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices, and for the company to delete all information it collected from Apple users. Apple says it incurred substantial damages in recovering and preventing further intrusions following NSO's hacking activities. These damages are ongoing because NSO allegedly updates its malware and exploits to overcome Apple's security upgrades. NSO had asked the court to dismiss the complaints, stating that it was based in Israel and Apple should have sued them there instead. It also claimed that the legal violations for which the case had been filed — the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the California Unfair Competition Law, Business and Professions Code, and unjust enrichment — were not plausibly alleged. It also holds Apple at fault for not naming NSO customers under the lawsuit. It argues that since Apple is asking for an injunction on information harvested by NSO's customers using NSO's software, those customers are indispensable parties that need to be added to the lawsuit. What did Apple argue? Apple has alleged that the NSO group created fake Apple IDs, used them to access Apple's servers, and attacked Apple consumer devices through a zero-click exploit— allowing NSO to hack into the…

