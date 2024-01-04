“Legal determinations often involve gray areas that still require application of human judgment”: US Chief Justice Writes on AI in Courtrooms

“Legal determinations often involve gray areas that still require application of human judgment,” the United States’ Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. wrote in his annual report on the state of the judiciary, honing on how artificial intelligence (AI) may impact the judiciary in the future.

“Machines cannot fully replace key actors in court,” Justice Roberts added. “Judges, for example, measure the sincerity of a defendant’s allocution at sentencing. Nuance matters: Much can turn on a shaking hand, a quivering voice, a change of inflection, a bead of sweat, a moment’s hesitation, a fleeting break in eye contact. And most people still trust humans more than machines to perceive and draw the right inferences from these clues…AI is based largely on existing information, which can inform but not make such decisions.”

Why it matters: The Chief Justice’s observations on how artificial intelligence could benefit the legal world (instead of causing harm), may prove invaluable to courts working through massive digitisation efforts, including India’s. An important takeaway: fearing new technology (be it typewriters, computers, or AI) is rather common across history, as is cautiously waylaying those fears to embrace change. In other words, adopting a principles-based approach while strategically using AI in the legal system may help alleviate some of the specific pain points facing overburdened judiciaries worldwide.

The pitfalls of depending on AI in legal work: While acknowledging that AI may soon become indispensable to otherwise dreary legal research, and improve access to information overall, Justice Roberts cautioned that the technology “risks invading privacy interests and dehumanizing the law” and that using it requires “caution and humility”.

“One of AI’s prominent applications made headlines this year for a shortcoming known as “hallucination,” which caused the lawyers using the application to submit briefs with citations to non-existent cases. (Always a bad idea.),” Justice Roberts recalled. “Some legal scholars have raised concerns about whether entering confidential information into an AI tool might compromise later attempts to invoke legal privileges. In criminal cases, the use of AI in assessing flight risk, recidivism, and other largely discretionary decisions that involve predictions has generated concerns about due process, reliability, and potential bias. At least at present, studies show a persistent public perception of a “human-AI fairness gap,” reflecting the view that human adjudications, for all of their flaws, are fairer than whatever the machine spits out.”

Similar sentiments were raised by the Delhi High Court’s Justice Pratibha M. Singh last year, in a case where a lawyer used ChatGPT responses to prove the popularity of Christian Louboutin’s distinctive red-soled shoes that were being counterfeited and sold online:

“…The said tool cannot be the basis of adjudication of legal or factual issues in a court of law. The response of a Large Language Model (LLM) based chatbots such as ChatGPT, which is sought to be relied upon by ld. Counsel for the Plaintiff, depends upon a host of factors including the nature and structure of query put by the user, the training data, etc. Further, there are possibilities of incorrect responses, fictional case laws, imaginative data, etc. generated by AI chatbots. Accuracy and reliability of AI generated data is still in the grey area. There is no doubt in the mind of the Court that, at the present stage of technological development, AI cannot substitute either the human intelligence or the humane element in the adjudicatory process. At best the tool could be utilised for a preliminary understanding or for preliminary research and nothing more.”

However, AI can help reduce gaps in accessing justice as well: Justice Roberts added that artificial intelligence can help litigants with “limited resources” navigate an otherwise complex judicial system.

“Our court system has a monopoly on many forms of relief,” Justice Roberts pointed out. “If you want a discharge in bankruptcy, for example, you must see a federal judge. For those who cannot afford a lawyer, AI can help. It drives new, highly accessible tools that provide answers to basic questions, including where to find templates and court forms, how to fill them out, and where to bring them for presentation to the judge—all without leaving home. These tools have the welcome potential to smooth out any mismatch between available resources and urgent needs in our court system.”

Justice Roberts confirmed that various federal and judicial agencies would be working towards using artificial intelligence tools to further these objectives, and fulfil US policy directives to ensure the “‘just, speedy, and inexpensive’ resolution of cases”. “I predict that human judges will be around for a while,” Justice Roberts added. “But with equal confidence I predict that judicial work—particularly at the trial level—will be significantly affected by AI. Those changes will involve not only how judges go about doing their job, but also how they understand the role that AI plays in the cases that come before them.”

A languid stroll through the US judiciary’s tryst with technology: Justice Roberts indicated that the US judiciary’s trepidations with emerging technologies were cyclical, rather than new, a subtle commentary on how jurists adapt to new world orders in specific ways.

“While many professions eagerly anticipated advances in computing, the prevailing attitude within the judiciary was skepticism,” Justice Roberts recalled. “As one contemporary author observed, “The archaic courts know nothing of computers.”…Computers came slowly but surely to the Supreme Court. In 1976, Justice Lewis Powell deployed a rented Wang computer in his chambers. Several other Justices observed the satisfactory performance of this newfangled “word processing machine” and followed suit the next year…By the early 1990s, most lawyers, law clerks, court administrators, and yes, even judges, had them on their desks. Nevertheless, paper remained the rule of the day. Law clerks and law librarians of that era will recall directives to ‘pull’ cases from hardbound case reporters. Legal writing instructors taught their students to check the continuing validity of precedents by sifting through bound volumes of a publication called Shepards. (Lawyers facing a deadline might skip this stage, proclaiming that ‘the Lord is my Shepards.’)…But change came fast. By the turn of the century, the paper world familiar to lawyers for centuries had largely given way to today’s electronic regime.” The United States legal system now also uses electronic records systems, filing systems, and document review technologies, Justice Roberts added.

This evolution, or “skepticism” as Justice Roberts puts it, shouldn’t be surprising for anyone who followed the coverage of last year’s landmark tech policy case Gonzalez v Google. Although the US Supreme Court’s verdict didn’t “break the Internet”, as it left precious safe harbour regimes for Internet platforms intact, the proceedings are now somewhat immortalised by Justice Elena Kagan’s dry oral remarks—”we’re a court. We really don’t know about these things. These [judges] are not the nine greatest experts on the internet.”

