November Sees Significant Drop in Hate Speech on Twitter

What’s the news: After two months of significant hate speech reports, Twitter in its November transparency report recorded a significant drop in hate-related content on its platform. Hateful conduct on the platform dipped from 1,424 incidents in October to 556 incidents in November. Similarly, Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram reported 60.3 thousand hate speech incidents and 45.4 thousand hate speech incidents in their latest report, whereas in October the companies reported 88 thousand and 47.8 thousand hate speech instances respectively.

Hate speech reports were on the rise on social media platforms especially in October when the Israel-Palestine war began. While platforms state they maintain efforts to actively moderate related content on social media, the hate-related grievances appear to have gone down. MediaNama also looked at other social media transparency reports to report other trends in user grievances.

Highlights of November’s transparency reports from platforms

These are the following trends of user grievances between November 1 and November 30 after looking at transparency reports from Meta, WhatsApp, Google and Twitter (October 26 to November 25):

GAC sends out 20 orders to companies: India’s Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) sent 20 orders to social media companies in November, 2023. Meta (Facebook and Instagram) received 12 orders while WhatsApp reported 8 such orders. All platforms said in their transparency reports that all orders received have been complied with. However, neither the Indian government, nor the companies have yet clarified what these GAC orders were issued for and how they were complied with. In October 2023, these platforms together reported 22 GAC orders.

Complaints regarding firearm decrease on Facebook: Complaints about regulated firearm goods decreased on Facebook from 10.4 thousand in October to 4.5 thousand in November. This is less than the 5.6 thousand complaints reported in September.

Suicide and self-injury cases on the rise again: Instagram and Facebook together accounted for around 3.4 million self-harm related incidents in November. This number is higher than the 3.1 million such incidents which were reported in September. Facebook reported 1.8 million such cases while Instagram reported 1.6 million cases. Reported 5 grievances regarding promotion of suicide or self-harm in its latest report and took action on 1 URL.

For those seeking help in troubled times, NGOs like AASRA offer a 24×7 helpline number, 91-9820466726 in both English and Hindi. Another helpline available is 915298782.

More child abuse cases compared to October: Facebook reported 482.9 thousand child sexual exploitation content pieces and 125 thousand content pieces of child nudity and physical abuse. Instagram reported 293.2 thousand child sexual exploitation incidents and 14.2 thousand child nudity and physical abuse incidents. In the previous report, these platforms together report 821.3 thousand incidents of child abuse in October. Twitter received only six child sexual exploitation complaints compared to the 366 complaints reported in October. However, the platform did not take action for any of these complaints.

Meta platforms ramp up action based on user complaints: Facebook took action against 4,538 reports after receiving 21,149 reports in November. Instagram took action against 4,107 reports after receiving 11,138 grievances in the same time period. These are nearly double the numbers reported in October. WhatsApp banned 7,196,000 accounts, while Google took 57,301 removal actions based on user complaints. Twitter suspended 51 accounts after receiving 52 grievances for the same and overturning one complaint. It also actioned against 630 URLs in November.

Google receives the highest number of user complaints: Google reported 19,680 complaints with 17,989 copyright grievances. WhatsApp received 8,841 grievances, of which 4,613 complaints appealed for account bans. Twitter reported 1,062 complaints overall.

