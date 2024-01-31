India’s Broadband Connections See 0.94% growth in November: TRAI data

Broadband connections grew by 0.94% between October and November 2023, going from 888.27 million in October to 896.61 million in November, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recently released telecom subscription data. Of these, wired broadband connections had the most significant growth rising by 1.18%, which was followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles) who grew by 0.94%. Fixed wireless connections saw a major decline of 12.83% going from 0.95 million in October to 0.83 million in November. The performance of the broadband segments seems in line with the trends from the past couple of months, with fixed wireless connections declining and wired connections and mobile users growing.

Jio’s continued hold over the telecom space: Just like all other months in 2023, Jio continued to have the most broadband connections in November as well with 465.97 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel at 262.35 million connections and Vodafone Idea at 126.64 million.

Mobile number portability requests see a drop: In November, 11.95 million people made requests to port their mobile number, marking a 0.77 million drop from the previous month when it stood at 12.72 million. In its recent earnings call, Reliance Jio said that in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24, which includes October, November, and December 2023) it saw 2.5 times higher net port ins than its nearest competitor (Airtel), which tells us that a good portion of these portability requests could be going to Jio.

Airtel sees a further drop in active wireless subscribers: Bharti Airtel’s active wireless subscribers dropped from 99.16% of its subscriber base to 98.59% of its subscriber base. The company had seen a similar decline in October as well. October notably also saw a decline in Airtel’s wireless broadband connections, while the company saw a recovery of 3.98 million broadband connections (taking its wireless connections to 255.07 million), the numbers are still not close to what they were in September 2023 (257.59 million).

