wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

India’s Broadband Connections See 0.94% growth in November: TRAI data

Wired broadband connections had the most significant growth rising by 1.18%, which was followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles) who grew by 0.94%.

Published

Broadband connections grew by 0.94% between October and November 2023, going from 888.27 million in October to 896.61 million in November, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recently released telecom subscription data. Of these, wired broadband connections had the most significant growth rising by 1.18%, which was followed by mobile device users (phones and dongles) who grew by 0.94%. Fixed wireless connections saw a major decline of 12.83% going from 0.95 million in October to 0.83 million in November. The performance of the broadband segments seems in line with the trends from the past couple of months, with fixed wireless connections declining and wired connections and mobile users growing.

Key Observations from the data:

Jio’s continued hold over the telecom space: Just like all other months in 2023, Jio continued to have the most broadband connections in November as well with 465.97 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel at 262.35 million connections and Vodafone Idea at 126.64 million.

Mobile number portability requests see a drop: In November, 11.95 million people made requests to port their mobile number, marking a 0.77 million drop from the previous month when it stood at 12.72 million. In its recent earnings call, Reliance Jio said that in the third quarter of the financial year 2024 (Q3FY24, which includes October, November, and December 2023) it saw 2.5 times higher net port ins than its nearest competitor (Airtel), which tells us that a good portion of these portability requests could be going to Jio.

Airtel sees a further drop in active wireless subscribers: Bharti Airtel’s active wireless subscribers dropped from 99.16% of its subscriber base to 98.59% of its subscriber base. The company had seen a similar decline in October as well. October notably also saw a decline in Airtel’s wireless broadband connections, while the company saw a recovery of 3.98 million broadband connections (taking its wireless connections to 255.07 million), the numbers are still not close to what they were in September 2023 (257.59 million).

Also read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ