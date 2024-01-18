wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Need to consider distinctions between linear broadcasting and OTTs: The Media Foundation

In its submission, The Media Foundation emphasized on the difference between linear broadcast media and OTT platforms, implementing regulatory measures prevalent in other sectors in the media-communication space, and more.

Published

In its submission to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill 2023, The Media Foundation (TMF) has said that when regulating over-the-top broadcasting services (streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime) it is important to consider three key things— their distinction in content production and consumption from linear broadcasting, limitations of retro-fitting traditional regulatory instruments and transporting regulatory measures from other sectors to the media-communication space. TMF’s submission, as reviewed by MediaNama, elaborates on these three points and also on the issues associated with equating OTT broadcasting and digital news broadcasting. Unclear definitions under the bill: Are all news broadcasters included? News and current affairs programmes have been defined similarly to the IT Rules, 2021. It further mentions that any broadcaster of news excluding those that publish newspapers or e-newspapers as a part of a systematic business, professional or commercial activity will have to conform to the programme and advertising codes and any regulation for OTT broadcasting services. Given that the publishers of newspapers and e-papers have been excluded, does that mean that only ones creating audio-visual content on news through digital formats are included? “If so, this would mean existing cable and satellite news broadcasters are not a part of this Bill as they have not been covered under any of the sections,” TMF questions. It also points out that if only digital news outlets are covered, then the bill overlaps with the IT Rules, 2021 which already has explicit rules for…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ