Need to consider distinctions between linear broadcasting and OTTs: The Media Foundation

In its submission to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill 2023, The Media Foundation (TMF) has said that when regulating over-the-top broadcasting services (streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime) it is important to consider three key things— their distinction in content production and consumption from linear broadcasting, limitations of retro-fitting traditional regulatory instruments and transporting regulatory measures from other sectors to the media-communication space. TMF’s submission, as reviewed by MediaNama, elaborates on these three points and also on the issues associated with equating OTT broadcasting and digital news broadcasting. Unclear definitions under the bill: Are all news broadcasters included? News and current affairs programmes have been defined similarly to the IT Rules, 2021. It further mentions that any broadcaster of news excluding those that publish newspapers or e-newspapers as a part of a systematic business, professional or commercial activity will have to conform to the programme and advertising codes and any regulation for OTT broadcasting services. Given that the publishers of newspapers and e-papers have been excluded, does that mean that only ones creating audio-visual content on news through digital formats are included? “If so, this would mean existing cable and satellite news broadcasters are not a part of this Bill as they have not been covered under any of the sections,” TMF questions. It also points out that if only digital news outlets are covered, then the bill overlaps with the IT Rules, 2021 which already has explicit rules for…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.