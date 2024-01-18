In its submission to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on the draft Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill 2023, The Media Foundation (TMF) has said that when regulating over-the-top broadcasting services (streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime) it is important to consider three key things— their distinction in content production and consumption from linear broadcasting, limitations of retro-fitting traditional regulatory instruments and transporting regulatory measures from other sectors to the media-communication space. TMF’s submission, as reviewed by MediaNama, elaborates on these three points and also on the issues associated with equating OTT broadcasting and digital news broadcasting. Unclear definitions under the bill: Are all news broadcasters included? News and current affairs programmes have been defined similarly to the IT Rules, 2021. It further mentions that any broadcaster of news excluding those that publish newspapers or e-newspapers as a part of a systematic business, professional or commercial activity will have to conform to the programme and advertising codes and any regulation for OTT broadcasting services. Given that the publishers of newspapers and e-papers have been excluded, does that mean that only ones creating audio-visual content on news through digital formats are included? “If so, this would mean existing cable and satellite news broadcasters are not a part of this Bill as they have not been covered under any of the sections,” TMF questions. It also points out that if only digital news outlets are covered, then the bill overlaps with the IT Rules, 2021 which already has explicit rules for…
News
Need to consider distinctions between linear broadcasting and OTTs: The Media Foundation
In its submission, The Media Foundation emphasized on the difference between linear broadcast media and OTT platforms, implementing regulatory measures prevalent in other sectors in the media-communication space, and more.
Latest Headlines
- Another Public-Private Partnership for Use of AI in Agriculture, Where Are The Details? January 18, 2024
- Starlink’s Satellite Communication Services in India Might Face Delays Over Shareholder Disclosure Issues: Report January 18, 2024
- Need to consider distinctions between linear broadcasting and OTTs: The Media Foundation January 18, 2024
- 11 Talking Points from MediaNama’s ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ Discussion #NAMA January 18, 2024
- Google Pay signs deal with NPCI for global expansion of UPI January 18, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...