Gig Workers in Telangana and Karnataka Seek Timeline for Welfare Board Implementation

What’s the news: Telangana’s gig workers on January 24, 2024 demanded a timeline from the Congress Manifesto Committee for the implementation of a Welfare Board and gig worker law in Telangana and Karnataka. In a letter addressed to Praveen Chakravarty, Member Manifesto Committee (created by the Congress in light of 2024 general elections), Chairman – Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics, the workers’ union reminded the Congress party about its promises of constituting a gig and platform workers welfare board, ensuring social security of workers in case of accidents, health insurance and fair wages.

Suggestions to Smt @DeepaDasmunsi, Shri @pravchak, member of the Congress Manifesto Committee 2024, Shri @MansoorKhanINC on behalf of 2.35 crore Gig and Platform Workers of India. The Congress Promises Pass a Law, Welfare board and Fair Wages Gig and Platform Workers in India. pic.twitter.com/ayrmxzKDpi — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) January 23, 2024

“Keeping in line with what has been worked by the Congress Party in Rajasthan to ensure social security for gig and platform workers, we request you to develop a legislation for the whole keeping these points in mind,” said Shaik Salauddin, Founder of Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union, in a press release and listed the following demands:

A welfare cess fee on each transaction generated in the platform, which is deposited into a dedicated social security fund for gig workers.

A tripartite board comprising representatives from aggregators, worker organizations, and the government, responsible for administering social security schemes for workers. All gig and platform workers onboarded with aggregators platforms must automatically be registered with the Board and eligible for the benefits.

A centralized tracking and management system that serves as a common portal for all financial transactions on the aggregator’s platform. The system should also give a detailed breakdown of individual bills, including fares, commissions, payments to workers, fees, and taxes.

A binding law (social security Bill) that ensures that the above points are followed.

“The Rajasthan Platform-based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Bill, 2023 has provided a model for the development of a welfare board to provide social protection and benefits for gig and platform workers. We urge you to introduce a social security framework for gig and platform workers which will surpass the guiding principles provided in the Rajasthan Bill,” said Salauddin.

Gig worker union’s previous suggestions for revising the Rajasthan law

In July, 2023 the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) listed some concerns and amendments for particular sections of the Rajasthan law. In it, the union asked the government to revise the definition of “gig worker,” pushed for the autonomy of the Welfare Board, mandatory registration for aggregators and primary workers and creation of a grievance redressal forum, etc. However, the Bill was passed without accepting these suggestions. For more details on these suggestions click here.

