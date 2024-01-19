wordpress blog stats
Telangana gig workers demand ban on Bike Taxis, Compliance with Motor Vehicles Guidelines

The gig workers union urged a halt on bike taxis in Telangana, arguing that most bikes do not use commercial plates as required by the motor vehicles law.

Published

What’s the news: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) demanded action against bike-taxi operating companies in the state in a letter sent to the state government on January 16, 2024. Workers alleged that the plying of bike taxis is an “illegal business practice” under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020. “Aggregator companies like Rapido, Ola and Uber are running ride hailing services on private two wheeled vehicles to transport passengers in Telangana… it is a safety threat for the passengers and city traffic,” said TGPWU Founder Shaik Salauddin. The Union alleges that the company uses two-wheeler vehicles with a white number plate (registered for private use) when commercial vehicles should be using a yellow number plate as per the guidelines. The letter argued that the plying of unlicensed two-wheeler taxis has been halted in Maharashtra under Supreme Court directions and should likewise be halted in Telangana as well until the companies get the due licenses. https://twitter.com/TGPWU/status/1747519978889158969 Bike taxis, a recurrent grouse for four-wheeler drivers: This is not the first time the Union has raised this issue. Back in December 2022 as well, MediaNama reported how the TGPWU had asked the state government to can bike taxis stating that autos and cabs get fewer rides since bike taxis charge less fees for their services. The reduced charges are due to the fact that the riders don’t “pay road permit, taxes and license fees for operating a commercial vehicle,” claimed the TGPWU. Even in Karnataka, when the autorickshaw ban was announced…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

