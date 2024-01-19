What’s the news: Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) demanded action against bike-taxi operating companies in the state in a letter sent to the state government on January 16, 2024. Workers alleged that the plying of bike taxis is an “illegal business practice” under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020. “Aggregator companies like Rapido, Ola and Uber are running ride hailing services on private two wheeled vehicles to transport passengers in Telangana… it is a safety threat for the passengers and city traffic,” said TGPWU Founder Shaik Salauddin. The Union alleges that the company uses two-wheeler vehicles with a white number plate (registered for private use) when commercial vehicles should be using a yellow number plate as per the guidelines. The letter argued that the plying of unlicensed two-wheeler taxis has been halted in Maharashtra under Supreme Court directions and should likewise be halted in Telangana as well until the companies get the due licenses. https://twitter.com/TGPWU/status/1747519978889158969 Bike taxis, a recurrent grouse for four-wheeler drivers: This is not the first time the Union has raised this issue. Back in December 2022 as well, MediaNama reported how the TGPWU had asked the state government to can bike taxis stating that autos and cabs get fewer rides since bike taxis charge less fees for their services. The reduced charges are due to the fact that the riders don’t “pay road permit, taxes and license fees for operating a commercial vehicle,” claimed the TGPWU. Even in Karnataka, when the autorickshaw ban was announced…
News
Telangana gig workers demand ban on Bike Taxis, Compliance with Motor Vehicles Guidelines
The gig workers union urged a halt on bike taxis in Telangana, arguing that most bikes do not use commercial plates as required by the motor vehicles law.
Latest Headlines
- E-commerce platforms will soon have to mandatorily implement systems to prevent fake reviews January 19, 2024
- Misusing Authorisation to Issue PAN Detrimental to National Interest: Bombay HC Restrains Websites from Infringing on UTIITSL’s Trademarks January 19, 2024
- Telangana gig workers demand ban on Bike Taxis, Compliance with Motor Vehicles Guidelines January 19, 2024
- Google Chrome Canary Revamps Incognito Mode Description post privacy lawsuit settlement January 19, 2024
- A bug in the Corporate Affairs Ministry portal exposed personal data of all company directors, cybersecurity researcher claims January 19, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...