Taylor Swift deepfakes bring increased attention to AI regulation

Sexually explicit deepfake images of the popular singer have been circulating on the internet, especially on X, where “Taylor Swift AI” was a trending topic.

“If anyone can get the US government to take deepfake porn seriously, it’s Swifties,” reads the headline from The Guardian after the sudden rise in deepfakes involving Taylor Swift that prompted the White House to call for legislation to protect people from AI porn. It shouldn’t take a celebrity, whether Swift in the US or Sachin Tendulkar and Rashmika Mandana in India, to bring regulatory attention to this serious issue, but that is how it is.

Over the last few days, sexually explicit deepfake images of the popular singer have been circulating on the internet, especially on X, where “Taylor Swift AI” was a trending topic for two days. Although the platform’s policies ban deepfakes, that didn’t stop people. One of the posts got “more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts, and hundreds of thousands of likes and bookmarks before the verified user who shared the images had their account suspended for violating platform policy,” The Verge reported on January 25.

While Swift is considering legal action, X has temporarily blocked searches for Taylor Swift on the platform but, of course, this isn’t foolproof. “Rearranging the words in your search to ‘Taylor AI Swift’ or simply putting quotation marks around Swift’s full name both returned results as of this writing, for example,” The Verge pointed out. What does seem to be working better is Swifties, in their characteristic fashion, populating X with real clips of Swift performing under the same hashtags used to circulate the deepfakes.

X also posted a statement saying it is actively removing all identified images. But this appears to be for images that have been flagged to the platform, not a preemptive removal of any uploads. One of the biggest problems with deepfakes is the ease at which they can be generated and shared, but the difficulty involved in detecting them. Speakers at MediaNama’s Deepfakes and Democracy event discussed at length why detecting deepfakes is a challenging problem and you can read their arguments here.

Nikhil’s Take: MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pawha adds:

  1. Amongst the things that we have to keep in mind here is that these issues are only coming to light when there are celebrities involved. How this is going to impact regular people when their clips are being created and made available is the bigger challenge. Taking down revenge porn is still a challenge globally for individuals who are affected and AI is going to amplify revenge porn like never before.
  2. This is also going to be challenging for platforms as we can see with Twitter’s ineffective approach to blocking search queries. There will always be other mechanisms to search, which are on other platforms that are indexed. And at least when it comes to social media platforms, perhaps there is a case for regulating nudity by itself.
  3. There is also a case for coordination between platforms to share by creating a database related to revenge porn and AI-generated porn, just the way they have done with child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Even this might not be effective. As long as platforms like Reddit and 4Chan allow the publishing of porn content.

