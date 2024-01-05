Summary: RBI’s draft framework for self-regulatory organisations for banks, NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 21 released a draft framework for self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The framework contains parameters applicable to SROs such as objectives, responsibilities, eligibility criteria, governance standards, application process, etc.

The central bank has invited public feedback on the framework and the same may be submitted by January 25, 2024, through .

Why does this matter: RBI has been batting for self-regulatory organisations in the financial sector for a while now, especially for the fintech sector. This latest framework, which applies to banks and NBFCs, could hint at the framework we can expect for fintech companies such as payment aggregators, although, we believe that the fintech space should not be left to self-regulate.

Characteristics of an SRO

As per the proposed framework, an SRO should adhere to the following characteristics:

It should operate with credibility, objectivity and responsibility under the oversight of the regulator.

It should have sufficient authority derived from membership agreements to set and enforce standards on members.

It should have strong governance mechanisms including an independent board.

It should have a well-defined consultative process to make rules relating to the conduct of its members.

It should put in place a transparent process for overseeing the activities of its members.

It should specify consequences for violation of agreed rules.

It should develop standards for improving adherence by its members to the rules and regulations framed by the RBI.

It should implement standardised and transparent procedures for handling disputes among members.

It should have suitable surveillance methods for monitoring the sector.

Objectives of the SRO

The overarching goal of an SRO is to ensure the betterment and advancement of the sector. It can achieve this by pursuing the following objectives:

Promote a culture of compliance among members by promoting progressive practices through a code of conduct. Give special attention to smaller entities within the sector.

Act as a collective voice of members in engagements with the RBI and other regulators. The SRO should function above self-interest and address larger concerns of the industry. It should also ensure equitable and transparent treatment for all its members.

Collect and share relevant sectoral information with the RBI to aid in policymaking.

Encourage a culture of research and development within the sector.

Responsibilities of the SRO towards members

The primary responsibility of an SRO towards its members is to promote best business practices, while also protecting the interests of the customers and other stakeholders. In particular, an SRO should discharge the following responsibilities towards its members:

Frame a code of conduct to be followed by its members and monitor adherence to the code.

Develop a uniform, reasonable and non-discriminatory membership fee structure.

Disseminate sector-specific information through periodicals, bulletins, pamphlets, magazines, etc.

Establish a grievance redressal framework for its members that has fair and transparent policies and procedures.

Promote knowledge of statutory or regulatory provisions and provide necessary resources for members.

Educate the public about the operations of regulated entities and grievance redressal mechanisms available to them.

Responsibilities of the SRO towards the Regulator

An SRO is expected to be an “ally” of the central bank in ensuring better compliance with the regulatory guidelines and development of the sector. In particular, an SRO should discharge the following responsibilities towards the RBI:

Keep the RBI regularly informed of the developments in the sector including any violation by its member of any laws.

Carry out any work assigned to it by the RBI and examine the proposal or suggestion referred to it.

Provide data or information sought by the RBI.

Submit an Annual Report to the Reserve Bank.

Offer its views and suggestions when invited by the RBI for an interaction.

Allow the RBI to inspect or audit its books if required.

Eligibility criteria for the applicant

Entities intending to function as an SRO should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

The entity should be a not-for-profit company registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013.

It must have an adequate net worth (exact amount not specified) and should have the ability to create the infrastructure that enables it to discharge its responsibilities.

It must represent the sector and have a specified number of members or a roadmap to attain the specified membership.

The directors of the entity must have professional competence, be financially sound and have a reputation of fairness and integrity. Neither the applicant nor any of its directors should be involved in any legal proceeding that may harm the interest of the sector or be convicted of any offence in the past.

The entity must be “fit and proper” in all other respects.

The RBI may prescribe other conditions while granting recognition to an SRO.

Governance framework of the SRO

The SRO should abide by the following guidelines:

An SRO should be professionally managed and have a suitable provision in their Articles of Association (AoA) or bylaws to ensure this.

The AoA or bylaws should lay out how the Board of Directors and governing body would function including addressing issues of conflict of interest.

The AoA or bylaws should specify the functions the SRO will discharge.

The AoA or bylaws should lay down the criteria for admission, expulsion, suspension, and re-admission of members.

The Directors should fulfil the “fit and proper” criteria as framed by the Board of the SRO. At least one-third of members of the Board of Directors, including the chairperson, should be independent and without any active association with the category-regulated entities for which the SRO is established.

The Board should ensure that the SRO has adequately skilled human resources and robust technical capability.

Application for recognition

Any entity applying to be an SRO should submit the following along with their application:

A copy of the Memorandum of Association relating to the constitution of the SRO.

A copy of the Articles of Association or bylaws.

Details of the constitution of the Board and the Directors.

Roles and responsibilities of management.

The powers and duties of the office bearers.

Roadmap to achieve the minimum membership criteria within the prescribed timeline.

RBI can reject any application after allowing the entity to address any objections within 15 days.

Conditions for grant of recognition

The recognition granted to an SRO is valid subject to the following conditions:

Information furnished to RBI is true and not misleading in any material aspect.

The requirements prescribed in this framework are adhered to continuously.

The SRO ensured adherence to the terms and conditions governing its recognition.

RBI can revoke the recognition granted to any SRO if it deems the functioning of the SRO to be detrimental to the public interest or if the SRO is found to be conducting activities which are not in conformity with the objectives of the SRO, after giving the SRO an opportunity of being heard.

Membership

Any SRO should have a good mix of members at all levels. To ensure this, the membership criteria of the SRO will be as prescribed by the RBI when inviting applications. An SRO should also adhere to the following criteria:

The minimum membership that may be prescribed by the RBI should be attained at the time of making an application or within such a timeline as prescribed by the central but not exceeding two years from the date of grant of recognition.

The membership of SRO should be voluntary.