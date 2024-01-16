After months of encouraging fintechs to self-regulate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has finally come out with a draft framework for recognising self-regulatory organisations (SROs) in the fintech sector. It lays down the characteristics of a fintech self-regulatory organisation (SRO-FT), who can apply to be one, what are its functions and responsibilities, etc. "FinTechs are significantly reshaping the landscape of financial services by streamlining processes, improving accessibility, and reducing costs. Achieving a healthy balance between facilitating innovation by the industry on the one hand, and meeting regulatory priorities in a manner that protects consumers and contains risk, on the other, is crucial to optimising the contribution of the FinTech sector. Self-regulation within the FinTech sector is a preferred approach for achieving the desired balance." — RBI Press Release The draft framework, released on January 15, is open for public feedback until the end of February 2024 and interested stakeholders can email their responses. We don't believe self-regulation is the right approach for regulating fintech and we've explained our reasons here. Separately, the RBI in December 2023 released a draft framework for SROs for regulated entities such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which is also open for public feedback until January 25. Functions of a fintech SRO Setting standards and code of conduct: The SRO should frame a code of conduct for its members including a code of conduct for advertisements by its members. The SRO should set industry benchmarks and baseline standards for transparency, disclosure, data privacy,…
News
Summary: RBI’s releases draft framework for self-regulatory organisations in fintech sector
Self-regulation in the FinTech sector is a “preferred approach” for striking a balance between “facilitating innovation” and protecting consumers against risks, the RBI said in its press release
Latest Headlines
- Editors Guild of India calls the broadcast bill vague and excessive, highlighting censorship concerns January 16, 2024
- Regulations for Deepfakes Must Not Threaten Fundamental Rights, Public Consultation Required: Internet Freedom Foundation January 16, 2024
- Summary: RBI’s releases draft framework for self-regulatory organisations in fintech sector January 16, 2024
- Last Call: Deep Fakes and Democracy; January 17; Online Event #Ad January 16, 2024
- Election Integrity in the AI Era: Open AI Lists New Measures in preparation of 2024 January 16, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...