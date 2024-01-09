SC Issues Notice In NewsClick Challenge on Search and Seizure, Directs Response from CBI, Delhi Police, ED: Report

We missed this earlier: Last Friday, the Supreme Court issued notice in a plea by media platform NewsClick seeking guidelines to regulate the search and seizure of digital evidence by investigating agencies, LiveLaw reported.

The petition followed raids on NewsClick’s New Delhi office and its journalists’ homes last year, which saw the Delhi Police reportedly seize employees’ laptops and phones without following applicable procedures for the same. A complaint had been filed against the organisation under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bench, comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta, tagged the plea with multiple other petitions on the issue pending at the top court, filed by the likes of media professionals and academics. It further sought counters from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Directorate of Enforcement, and the Delhi Police on the media house’s plea.

NewsClick argued that the allegedly illegal seizure of the devices impacted its operations due to “limited access to its database”. The investigating agencies also allegedly didn’t provide search warrants during the raids, or provide “essential documentation” to NewsClick, amongst other grievances. “No procedure of law was followed, no documents are given,” alleged Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for NewsClick last Friday. “Nothing is done.” Overall, the petitioners argued that these actions violated constitutional rights to free speech, to practice a profession, to privacy, and against self-incrimination, pushing for guidelines to introduce procedural safeguards to address issues like evidence tampering, and more.

These arguments follow those made by other petitioners critiquing Indian investigating agencies’ broad search and seizure powers at the Supreme Court. The plea filed by the media professionals association additionally called for a draft model legislation ensuring that search and seizure practices are conducted in consonance with fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. During the last hearing in these tagged matters in December, the Indian government informed the Supreme Court that it would follow existing CBI guidelines on search and seizures until it draws up new guidelines on the matter. The case will be heard next on February 6th.

Notably, recently passed laws replacing India’s criminal laws allow for various types of digital evidence to be summoned by courts, including “electronic communication” like call recordings, messages, and emails, and devices like mobile phones, cameras, and laptops. Despite a parliamentary committee’s recommendations on the laws, from our reading of them, the Indian government did not introduce chain of custody measures to ensure the secure handling of digital evidence, and to prevent tampering.

Read more

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!