SC Seeks Indian Govt’s Response in Online Real Money Gaming Challenge Against Massive GST Evasion Notices: Reports

The GST Council’s decision last July to hike the tax slab for online gaming involving betting, and essentially tax it at par with gambling was described as a body blow for the real money gaming industry, with industry majors reportedly laying off swathes of employees post the move.
Additionally, while the hike only came into force from October 1st 2023 and was not retrospective, multiple companies were served with massive tax evasion notices extending back to previous financial years. For example, Dream Sports was reportedly hit with a notice with claims between Rs. 25,000 to 40,000 crore, while Delta Corp was served with a Rs. 16,822 crore notice for the period of July 2017 to March 2022. While Dream11 has reportedly withdrawn its Bombay High Court challenge on the show cause notice, Delta Corp’s challenge against some of the tax claims is still pending before the Calcutta High Court (which granted a temporary stay on the notice in December). These massive figures pose existential crises to the industry, lawyers argued during proceedings at the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the hike.
However, the companies are not the only parties questioning the applicability of gambling tax slabs to online real money gaming companies (which typically offer non-gambling or skill games like rummy and poker with stakes). Last year, the Karnataka High Court struck down a massive Rs. 21,000 show cause notice issued to Gameskraft, ruling that skill games cannot be conflated with gambling, even if they’re played online or for stakes. The GST authorities challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court last year, and the bench subsequently stayed the southern court’s verdict pending further orders. That case will be heard next on April 2nd, as the current gaming company-led challenge has also been tagged with the GST authorities’ matter.
STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!
Read more