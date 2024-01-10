wordpress blog stats
SC Seeks Indian Govt’s Response in Online Real Money Gaming Challenge Against Massive GST Evasion Notices: Reports

Along with the central government, the Court has also sought the response of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence within two weeks.

Published

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court sought the Indian government’s responses in a plea challenging the constitutional validity of its move to hike the GST slab for online real money gaming from 18% to 28%, Business Standard reported. The court issued notice in a plea filed by the online real money gaming industry association E-Gaming Federation, and online real money gaming companies Dream 11, Games 24×7, and Head Digital Works. Gateway to Gaming added that final hearings in this case challenging the massive tax evasion notices issued to companies post the hike will take place on April 2nd.
The Court also sought the response of the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence within two weeks. The GST authority undertook to file a petition seeking the transfer of all similar pending petitions at the High Courts to the Supreme Court.

The GST Council’s decision last July to hike the tax slab for online gaming involving betting, and essentially tax it at par with gambling was described as a body blow for the real money gaming industry, with industry majors reportedly laying off swathes of employees post the move.

Additionally, while the hike only came into force from October 1st 2023 and was not retrospective, multiple companies were served with massive tax evasion notices extending back to previous financial years. For example, Dream Sports was reportedly hit with a notice with claims between Rs. 25,000 to 40,000 crore, while Delta Corp was served with a Rs. 16,822 crore notice for the period of July 2017 to March 2022. While Dream11 has reportedly withdrawn its Bombay High Court challenge on the show cause notice, Delta Corp’s challenge against some of the tax claims is still pending before the Calcutta High Court (which granted a temporary stay on the notice in December). These massive figures pose existential crises to the industry, lawyers argued during proceedings at the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the hike.

However, the companies are not the only parties questioning the applicability of gambling tax slabs to online real money gaming companies (which typically offer non-gambling or skill games like rummy and poker with stakes). Last year, the Karnataka High Court struck down a massive Rs. 21,000 show cause notice issued to Gameskraft, ruling that skill games cannot be conflated with gambling, even if they’re played online or for stakes. The GST authorities challenged the verdict at the Supreme Court last year, and the bench subsequently stayed the southern court’s verdict pending further orders. That case will be heard next on April 2nd, as the current gaming company-led challenge has also been tagged with the GST authorities’ matter.

