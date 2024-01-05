“Not Justified in Making A Mountain Out of this Molehill”: SC Defends Police Candidate Rejected Over Incorrect Data in Online Form

In a case shedding light on India’s digital divide, the Supreme Court recently set aside a lower court’s order that allowed a candidate from Bihar to be rejected for police officer’s position because he’d filled out the wrong date of birth in the online application form. The candidate, who had cleared every other eligibility criteria for the position, had sought the assistance of a cyber café employee to fill out the form, and inadvertently marked the wrong birth date while doing so. He was subsequently rejected for the position on these grounds.

“The State was not justified in making a mountain out of this molehill,” observed Justices K.V. Viswanathan and J.K. Maheshwari earlier this week. “Perhaps the rarefied atmosphere of the cybercafe, got the better of the appellant. He omitted to notice the error and even failed to avail the corrective mechanism offered [and mentioned in the job posting]. In the instant case, we cannot turn a Nelson’s eye [or a blind eye] to the ground realities that existed…[in the past] this Court rightly observed that though technology is a great enabler, there is at the same time, a digital divide.”

The matter was first reported by The Leaflet.

Why it matters: As the Indian government hurtles towards digitising most aspects of governance in the interest of the “public good”, the realities of India’s digital literacy gaps have to be acknowledged too while designing them. Without doing so, digital governance initiatives, no matter how well-intentioned or needed, may end up replicating pre-existing socio-economic inequalities. Courts may not always redress these concerns either. As the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi’s Aaditeshwar Seth notes in the case of various popularised digital public infrastructure projects:

Most DPG [digital public good] infrastructures in India projected as a huge success [like Aadhaar and others] have thus neither solved the problems of undemocratic and opaque governance processes, nor prevented the oppression and exploitation of marginalized groups by the elite. Rather, they have added new layers of technological complexity that the public now needs to navigate, without necessarily having made it easier for public demands to be met. This inevitably leads to an increase in inequality when the gains and losses from new technology infrastructures are not equitably distributed among the members of the public

What was the case about?: Hailing from Bihar’s Dheodha village, Vashist Narayan Kumar was an aspiring policeman, and applied for a police constable’s position under a reserved category. Kumar had already cleared various other eligibility criteria, like written and physical exams. He also submitted his educational documents and caste certificate for verification. Yet, in June of 2018, he was failed for the position because of a simple typing error. The online application for the post recorded his date of birth as December 8th, 1997—yet, his school mark sheet showed the date as December 18th, 1997 (the correct date).

Kumar was distraught—and after failing to receive a response from the state government moved the High Court (unspecified in the judgment) challenging the decision. In his writ position, he explained why the error took place. Kumar had travelled from his “remote village” to the nearby town of Pakribarawan to fill out the form at a cybercafé. An assistant at the shop helped him fill out the application and successfully file it. The only issue—while doing so, he’d inadvertently filled out his birthday incorrectly. Kumar’s petition requested the state to reconsider his selection, and to issue an appointment letter reflecting his actual date of birth.

Interestingly, the Bihar government “vehemently opposed” Kumar’s petition, praying for its dismissal. It argued that the advertisement for the position was clear that discrepancies found while matching credentials would cancel the application, among other things. Additionally, Kumar never availed of the methods to correct his application mentioned in the ad, the government argued. Notably, 9,839 of the 9,900 vacancies had been successfully filled, of which 61 remained vacant due to “the non-availability of Gorkha candidates”. Gorkhas are an Indo-Nepali ethnic group.

The High Court ultimately denied relief since Kumar had provided the wrong information. A subsequent appeal was dismissed by a division bench. While upholding the original order, it added that Kumar never pushed for his initial rejection from the post to be quashed. Kumar then approached the Supreme Court.

How did the top court rule?: “Admittedly, the appellant derived no advantage as even if either of the dates were taken, he was eligible,” the top court observed early on in the judgment, before ultimately setting aside the lower court’s order, and directing the Bihar government to treat Kumar as a selected candidate.

The court was also “not impressed” with the Bihar government’s argument that Kumar’s error was grave enough to constitute “wrong or misleading information”. It drily added that the Bihar government hadn’t chosen to pursue criminal action against Kumar either (the consequence for providing misinformation mentioned in the ad), implying that it didn’t think Kumar’s error fell foul of its misinformation requirements either. The court was also unsympathetic towards the Bihar government’s argument that Kumar had signed the application form bearing the incorrect birth date, observing:

“…We are inclined to accept the explanation of the appellant that since the appellant was unaware of his own mistake he had mechanically signed the printed form. It is only later, on 11.06.2018, on the publication of the result that the appellant realized the error. We do not think that the appellant could be penalised for this insignificant error which made no difference to the ultimate result. Errors of this kind, as noticed in the present case, which are inadvertent do not constitute misrepresentation or wilful suppression.”

The Bihar government also cited past legal cases concerning applicants deliberately tweaking their birth dates to apply for jobs from more than one district. “No such plea taken in the present case,” Justices Viswanathan and Maheshwari observed. “If any such device or trick had been adopted, the State would have easily detected the same and placed the same before the Court… It will be unjust to penalise the appellant for the same.” Finally, the bench concluded:

“We are inclined to set aside the cancellation. We are not impressed with the finding of the Division Bench that there was no prayer seeking quashment of the results declared over the web. A reading of the prayer clause in the writ petition indicates that the appellant did pray for a mandamus directing the respondents to consider the candidature treating his date of birth as 18.12.1997 and also sought for a direction for issuance of an appointment letter. A Writ Court has the power to mould the relief. Justice cannot be forsaken on the altar of technicalities.” After setting aside the High Court’s order, the bench added that “if the appellant is otherwise not disqualified, the case of the appellant be considered and necessary appointment letter issued. We further direct that, in the event of there being no vacancy, appointment letter will still have to be issued on the special facts of this case.”

