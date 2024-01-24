Kaustubh Chaturvedi On Carving Out Safe Harbour Protections for AI Chatbots | Meta India Tech Scholars 2022-23

“I’m dealing with the suggestion that we should to some degree exempt AI chatbots from the legal liability they would otherwise incur,” explained Kaustubh Chaturvedi in his research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). “AI chatbots are a fairly viable pathway to achieving artificial general intelligence. The achievement of artificial general intelligence would be revolutionary, it would change the way our global societal order works completely. It would be more revolutionary than the Internet. My interest in AI chatbots and protecting them from liability comes from that potential, and from the idea that if we don’t step in right now and ensure that this development goes the way that it can go, we might be losing out on a lot of value in the future.”

Chaturvedi, a recent graduate of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, also accounted for the various counterarguments that may arise against this carve-out, and why they still do not hold in light of the significance of these artificial intelligence-based technologies.

MediaNama has once again collaborated with the Meta India Tech Scholars program to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Meta launched this program to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage in contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner.

Chaturvedi is currently practising as an advocate across various fora in Delhi, including the High Court and the Supreme Court. His research over the past year was focused on the grant of safe harbours to AI chatbots. This interest in technology law has carried over to his practice, where he is dealing with contentious issues like a challenge to the VPN Guidelines that prescribe the storing of consumer data by VPN providers.

Disclaimer: The title, presentation, research, views and other work associated with this paper are solely those of the author. The same do not and are not meant to represent the views, positions or opinions of Meta, any of its affiliates and / or personnel.

