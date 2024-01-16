wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Sachin Tendulkar Urges Platforms to Take Swift Action Against Deepfakes After Cricketer’s Fake Video Surfaces Online

Soon after Tendulkar’s tweet, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted stating that the government will soon be notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms.

Published

After Bollywood celebrities, Sachin Tendulkar drew attention to a deepfake video showing him promoting an online game. On January 15, the former cricketer took to X to point out the fake video and urged social media platforms to be “alert and responsive” towards complaints against deepfakes.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746794062961950824

 

Soon after, the IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted stating that the government will soon be notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms. However, a report by the Economic Times early January stated that the government may introduce amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and AI companies. These provisions may also cover deepfakes and other synthetic content, that have come under greater regulatory scrutiny in the past couple of months.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746849880323358801

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Why it matters:

Last year, the IT Ministry had said that the government will bring in rules for regulating deepfakes by December 2023. He added that these rules, either with existing laws or a new law, will also cover deepfakes created outside India but used within the country. While the regulatory framework is yet to be developed, the Ministry has reiterated that platforms failing to proactively act against deepfakes will lose their safe harbour protection under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act. Deepfakes pose greater risks of misinformation and disinformation, calling for a regulatory framework for restricting such content. However, proactive monitoring of content by platforms, in the face of threats to safe harbour provisions, also raise concerns of censorship of legitimate content on the internet. To address these issues, the government must hold open public consultation over the upcoming regulations.

Proliferation of deepfakes of famous Indian personalities:

In November 2023, a viral deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna triggered a row over regulation of AI-generated content on social media platforms. Following the incident, the IT Ministry held multiple meetings with the companies and issued advisories asking all platforms to ensure stricter compliance with IT Rules, 2021 in order to tackle deepfakes.

After Rashmika Mandanna, according to several media reports, deepfakes of other Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kajol surfaced online. In May 2023, wrestler Bajrang Punia had also cautioned about a morphed picture of protesting wrestlers smiling for a picture while being detained by the police.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Notably, in September 2023, the Delhi High Court, through an interim order, prohibited unauthorised use of actor Anil Kapoor’s name, voice, image, and other personality traits for commercial gains by various entities, including e-commerce companies, social media platforms, and the public at large. In his lawsuit, the actor had specifically raised objections regarding the “unscrupulous use of technology” such as AI, deepfakes, face morphing techniques, to create photos, audio-visuals that feature Kapoor’s name and image superimposed on other people, GIFs etc.

Also Read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ