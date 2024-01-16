Sachin Tendulkar Urges Platforms to Take Swift Action Against Deepfakes After Cricketer’s Fake Video Surfaces Online

After Bollywood celebrities, Sachin Tendulkar drew attention to a deepfake video showing him promoting an online game. On January 15, the former cricketer took to X to point out the fake video and urged social media platforms to be “alert and responsive” towards complaints against deepfakes.

“These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Soon after, the IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted stating that the government will soon be notifying tighter rules under the IT Act to ensure compliance by platforms. However, a report by the Economic Times early January stated that the government may introduce amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and AI companies. These provisions may also cover deepfakes and other synthetic content, that have come under greater regulatory scrutiny in the past couple of months.

Why it matters:

Last year, the IT Ministry had said that the government will bring in rules for regulating deepfakes by December 2023. He added that these rules, either with existing laws or a new law, will also cover deepfakes created outside India but used within the country. While the regulatory framework is yet to be developed, the Ministry has reiterated that platforms failing to proactively act against deepfakes will lose their safe harbour protection under Section 79 (1) of the IT Act. Deepfakes pose greater risks of misinformation and disinformation, calling for a regulatory framework for restricting such content. However, proactive monitoring of content by platforms, in the face of threats to safe harbour provisions, also raise concerns of censorship of legitimate content on the internet. To address these issues, the government must hold open public consultation over the upcoming regulations.

Proliferation of deepfakes of famous Indian personalities:

In November 2023, a viral deepfake video of actress Rashmika Mandanna triggered a row over regulation of AI-generated content on social media platforms. Following the incident, the IT Ministry held multiple meetings with the companies and issued advisories asking all platforms to ensure stricter compliance with IT Rules, 2021 in order to tackle deepfakes.

After Rashmika Mandanna, according to several media reports, deepfakes of other Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Kajol surfaced online. In May 2023, wrestler Bajrang Punia had also cautioned about a morphed picture of protesting wrestlers smiling for a picture while being detained by the police.

Notably, in September 2023, the Delhi High Court, through an interim order, prohibited unauthorised use of actor Anil Kapoor’s name, voice, image, and other personality traits for commercial gains by various entities, including e-commerce companies, social media platforms, and the public at large. In his lawsuit, the actor had specifically raised objections regarding the “unscrupulous use of technology” such as AI, deepfakes, face morphing techniques, to create photos, audio-visuals that feature Kapoor’s name and image superimposed on other people, GIFs etc.

