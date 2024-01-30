wordpress blog stats
Earnings Call: Digital and New Commerce Drive 19% of Reliance Retail’s Revenue

The company experienced growth across all product segments— grocery (41%), fashion and lifestyle (28%), and consumer electronics (19%).

Reliance Retail had a gross revenue of Rs. 83,063 crore in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3FY24), a 23% increase in revenue on a year-on-year basis. Of this, digital and new commerce accounted for 19% of the revenue. According to Reliance Industries Limited’s earnings call, Reliance Retail’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was Rs. 6258 crore, rising by 31% on a year-on-year basis. The company experienced growth across all product segments— grocery (41%), fashion and lifestyle (28%), and consumer electronics (19%).

Within the retail segment, the key players were—

JioMart:

The company says that JioMart saw steady growth led by increased traffic and average order values as well as an uptick in the order values for groceries specifically. In this quarter, JioMart held its JioUtsav sale which, it says, led to significant growth in traffic and orders. “Fashion lifestyle and electronics, both have outperformed and while still relatively small contribution to the overall GMV [gross merchandise value], but they are doing exceedingly well as the adoption by consumers of these categories is increasing,” the chief financial officer of Reliance Retail, Dinesh Taluja said. JioMart expanded its merchant base by three times on a year-on-year, it also expanded its product catalog by 84% on a year-on-year basis.

JioMart digital— Jio’s digital consumer electronics offering expanded its merchant base by 34% and also saw an improvement in participation by merchants. Taluja said that the company measured JioMart digital’s relevance by two metrics— how many merchants are buying from it and how frequently they are buying. He mentioned that the company has been seeing strong growth in both these metrics.

Ajio:

Ajio added 1.6 million customers in Q3FY24. It also saw a 38% increase in its product catalog. “The whole strategy here is focused on offering more and more differentiated products, good quality products to the consumers,” Taluja explained some of the new brands launched in Q3FY24 were IndiePicks, Svaraa, Dhruv Kapoor, and Champion. AjioLuxe, the luxury part of Ajio, saw a 36% increase in its product portfolio taking the total number of luxury brands offered on it to 660.

In Q3 Reliance Retail also launched AjioGram— its direct-to-customer (D2C) platform. This platform promotes D2C brands giving them a chance to reach Ajio’s customer base.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

