Regulations for Deepfakes Must Not Threaten Fundamental Rights, Public Consultation Required: Internet Freedom Foundation

“For a deeper and uniform understanding of harms including but not limited to deepfakes, the Ministry must clearly state its conception of ‘user harms’ in the Indian context, including the various harms arising from the use of synthetic media. Thus, we would like to reiterate to the Ministry that these issues don’t just exist at the technological layer but are also deeply connected with social problems, both as a cause and consequence,” the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) wrote in its letter to the IT Ministry, expressing concerns about the Ministry’s most recent advisory to all platforms, asking them to comply with India’s IT Rules 2021, to tackle deepfakes-related misinformation.

The IFF has pointed out several concerns like arbitrary censorship of legitimate content, lack of clarity over upcoming rules to regulate deepfakes, and inadequacies in the government’s approach towards the issue.

What does the IT Ministry’s advisory say?

The IT Ministry, in its advisory, has sought stricter monitoring of social media content by platforms, as outlined in Rule 3(1)b of the IT Rules, 2021. As reported by MediaNama earlier, “Rule 3(1)(b) of India’s platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021, lists out various kinds of content that platforms are to ’cause’ users not to host online, including misinformation or misleading information, and information impersonating another, which includes deep fakes. The advisory urges platforms to clearly communicate these terms to users, while also informing them about the penal consequences of violating these laws.”

Key concerns IFF has raised in its letter

1. Arbitrary censorship of content on the internet:

The letter noted that the added due diligence requirements outlined in Rule 3(1)b of the IT Rules may lead to “pro-active monitoring and scanning” of all content posted by users. Such a measure can also result in “arbitrary censorship” of content, including those that can be deemed to be politically inconvenient, thereby threatening people’s free speech rights. Importantly, private entities may become “arbiters of permissible speech” in violation of the Supreme Court’s observation in Shreya Singhal vs Union of India saying that “intermediaries cannot decide the permissibility of any content without an order of a court or an order by the Government”.

2. Unaddressed ambiguities in IT Rules:

Under clause 3(1)(b)(v) of the updated IT Rules, 2022, platforms are required to take “reasonable efforts” to “cause” users not to share information that “knowingly and intentionally communicates any misinformation or information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature”.

The IFF has pointed out that misinformation, by definition, is unintentionally shared by users and hence, one cannot communicate misinformation intentionally. Similarly, in a complex digital space, content cannot be categorised as per binaries of ‘true’ or ‘false’. Such ambiguities and lack of sufficient clarity in definitions can lead to confusion and arbitrariness.

Importantly, the letter highlighted, “These new provisions, purportedly aimed at providing additional recourse to aggrieved users, do not ‘provide a force of law’ as they are ultra-vires the safe harbour framework under Section 79 of the IT Act, 2000.” Thus, the legality of these rules becomes questionable.

3. Need for extensive public consultation over upcoming rules:

In early January, it was reported that the government may soon introduce amendments to the IT Rules to regulate generative AI, AI companies, and deepfakes or other synthetic content. IFF, in its letter, has called for, extensive public consultation in multiple cities and languages, with experts and civil society regarding the approach to tackle online harms and any amendment concerning them.

It further stated, “Here, we would like to caution the Ministry against going ahead with a regulatory or policy decision based on a few closed-door meetings with technology platforms and would advise for a broader multi-stakeholder consultation with journalists, fact-checkers, policymakers, civil society organisations, etc. who are dealing with the potential malicious use of synthetic media.”

4. Detection of deep fakes is a complex issue:

The letter highlighted that automated mechanisms for the detection of deepfakes or any other AI-generated content may not be a fool-proof method in the face of biases in the detection system itself. This may lead to inaccurate or discriminatory results. “Definitional inadequacies” in the IT Rules may further pose challenges in identifying such content.

“…none of this can be done without learning about the different types of deepfakes, understanding the complexities associated with the detection and attribution of such technologies, as well as the reason behind their virality. While the misuse of technology is a cause for concern in itself, one must also focus on the ease with which the veracity of a piece of content may be questioned in the presence of such technology,” the letter explained.

