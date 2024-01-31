wordpress blog stats
RBI restricts multiple services of Paytm Payments Bank

In a significant order, the RBI has directed the Paytm Payments Bank to stop carrying out a wide range of activities, including further deposits, credit transactions, fund transfers and more.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 issued an order banning Paytm Payments Bank from carrying out a wide range of activities:

  • No further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups are allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, or National Common Mobility Cards after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashback, or refunds.
  • No fund transfers, Bharath Bill Pay, and UPI facility should be provided by the bank after February 29, 2024.
  • The nodal accounts of One97 Communications Ltd (parent company of Paytm Payments Bank) and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.
  • Settlement of all pipeline transactions and nodal accounts (in respect of all transactions initiated on or before February 29, 2024) should be completed by March 15, 2024, and no further transactions should be permitted thereafter.

Customers of Paytm Payments Bank are, however, allowed to withdraw or use their balances in their bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, etc. without any restrictions, up to their available balance.

Multiple audits by external auditors revealed persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank, warranting the above supervisory action, RBI stated.

Paytm is not new to compliance issues. Over the past few years, it has faced multiple actions from regulators:

  • Ban on issuing FASTags: Just a few days earlier, the Indian Highways Management Company (IHMCL), an arm of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), barred Paytm Payments Bank from issuing fresh FASTags.
  • Fine for KYC and cybersecurity violations: In October 2023, RBI imposed a fine of Rs 5.39 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with the central bank’s Know Your Customer (KYC) directions, licensing guidelines, and cybersecurity framework.
  • Ban on onboarding merchants: In November 2022,  Paytm’s subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), was barred from onboarding new online merchants to its payment aggregator business.
  • Ban on onboarding customers: In March 2022, the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop onboarding new customers.
  • Fine for providing false information: In October 2021, the central bank imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for providing false information when applying for a Certificate of Authorisation (CoA).

