wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,

RBI holds meeting with credit bureaus amidst rise in customer complaints

In June 2023, all four of India’s authorised credit bureaus were fined around ₹25 lakhs each for maintaining inaccurate and incomplete information about their customers.

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 2 met with the heads of all the Credit Information Companies (CICs) amidst a rise in customer complaints related to their credit information.

India’s four authorised credit bureaus are CRIF High Mark, Equifax, TransUnion CIBIL, and Experian. They each maintain credit-related information of borrowers and assign a credit rating based on information like repayment history, credit mix, credit utilisation ratio, etc. This rating is used by lenders when examining loan and credit card applications. An inaccurate credit report hurts borrowers’ prospects of obtaining a loan or credit card.

In June 2023, all four credit bureaus were fined around ₹25 lakhs each for maintaining inaccurate and incomplete information about their customers.

In the meeting held on Tuesday, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J highlighted six areas for the CICs to focus on to address customer concerns:

  1. improve the quality of data
  2. timely redressal of customer complaints
  3. strengthening of the internal ombudsman framework
  4. streamlining the process for handling data correction requests
  5. strengthening of cybersecurity and data privacy through an information security governance framework
  6. address concerns arising out of the usage of data for consulting, analytics, etc.

Also Read

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ