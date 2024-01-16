RBI governor says list of official digital lending apps published on MeitY website, but we couldn’t locate it

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 11 said that the central bank shared a list of official digital lending apps with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry has published the same on its website. We were, however, unable to locate the list on MeitY's website. "From all registered or licensed lenders with the RBI, the banks and the NBFCs, we have collected the list of apps and have given it to the government, the Ministry of Information and Technology, which has uploaded it on their website. [...] Now, it's a long list. The responsibility is more for the law enforcement agencies to look at and identify illegal apps. [...] We regulate only the banks and NBFCs. So, we have cast the responsibility on our regulated entities to see that the fair code of conduct and fair business practices are adopted by their third-party service providers. But the problem as you said is with regard to the illegal lending apps." — RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das The Governor was addressing a question posed to him at the Mint BFSI Summit on how the government and the RBI are dealing with illegal lending apps. While the RBI keeps referring to this whitelist of digital lending apps to defend its efforts in curbing predatory loan apps, there is not much clarity on who has this list and what names it contains. MediaNama had filed multiple right-to-information (RTI) requests with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)…

