wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

RBI governor says list of official digital lending apps published on MeitY website, but we couldn’t locate it

While the RBI keeps referring to this whitelist of digital lending apps, there is not much clarity as to who has this list, or what names it contains.

Published

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 11 said that the central bank shared a list of official digital lending apps with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry has published the same on its website. We were, however, unable to locate the list on MeitY's website. "From all registered or licensed lenders with the RBI, the banks and the NBFCs, we have collected the list of apps and have given it to the government, the Ministry of Information and Technology, which has uploaded it on their website. [...] Now, it's a long list. The responsibility is more for the law enforcement agencies to look at and identify illegal apps. [...]  We regulate only the banks and NBFCs. So, we have cast the responsibility on our regulated entities to see that the fair code of conduct and fair business practices are adopted by their third-party service providers. But the problem as you said is with regard to the illegal lending apps." — RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das The Governor was addressing a question posed to him at the Mint BFSI Summit on how the government and the RBI are dealing with illegal lending apps. While the RBI keeps referring to this whitelist of digital lending apps to defend its efforts in curbing predatory loan apps, there is not much clarity on who has this list and what names it contains.  MediaNama had filed multiple right-to-information (RTI) requests with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ