wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

India’s views on crypto remain unchanged despite US approval for Bitcoin ETFs: RBI Governor

“Just because somebody is doing something, we are not here to emulate them…travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain,” the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Published

The Indian government's views on crypto remain unchanged despite what the US does, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on January 11, a day after the US securities regulator approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a landmark moment for the crypto industry. "The view on this whole crypto thing remains changed, irrespective of who does what. Just because somebody is doing something, we are not here to emulate them. We feel that especially for emerging market economies, and I would say the same would apply to advanced economies also, travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain. The question arises, why do you need to travel down that road? What is it that you get out of it? It is the speculative nature of that product, which enables some people to make perhaps big money for some time. But the majority of the people are not going to make big money. In fact, the majority of people will encounter losses because it is an entirely speculative product. [...] We are all familiar with the term Dutch Tulipmania, which built up into a big asset bubble and then collapsed. So I don't think the world, and in particular the emerging market economies, can afford crypto mania, which will lead to similar outcomes." — RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Moreover, despite approving Bitcoin ETFs, the US regulator also issued a caution in the same announcement, pointing out the risks involved and warning…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ