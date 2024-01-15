The Indian government's views on crypto remain unchanged despite what the US does, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on January 11, a day after the US securities regulator approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a landmark moment for the crypto industry. "The view on this whole crypto thing remains changed, irrespective of who does what. Just because somebody is doing something, we are not here to emulate them. We feel that especially for emerging market economies, and I would say the same would apply to advanced economies also, travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain. The question arises, why do you need to travel down that road? What is it that you get out of it? It is the speculative nature of that product, which enables some people to make perhaps big money for some time. But the majority of the people are not going to make big money. In fact, the majority of people will encounter losses because it is an entirely speculative product. [...] We are all familiar with the term Dutch Tulipmania, which built up into a big asset bubble and then collapsed. So I don't think the world, and in particular the emerging market economies, can afford crypto mania, which will lead to similar outcomes." — RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Moreover, despite approving Bitcoin ETFs, the US regulator also issued a caution in the same announcement, pointing out the risks involved and warning…
News
India’s views on crypto remain unchanged despite US approval for Bitcoin ETFs: RBI Governor
“Just because somebody is doing something, we are not here to emulate them…travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain,” the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
Latest Headlines
- UK lays out plan for new competition regime for digital markets January 17, 2024
- Haryana Plans to introduce Gig Workers Welfare Board Bill in upcoming Cabinet meeting January 17, 2024
- 7,500 CCTVs in Police Stations Across Haryana to Check Police Abuse, Steps to Implement Apex Court Order: Report January 17, 2024
- Indian Government Blocks Access to Hindutva Watch’s Twitter Handle January 17, 2024
- India halts Major Drone Project Citing Failure to Meet Military Standards January 17, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...