India’s views on crypto remain unchanged despite US approval for Bitcoin ETFs: RBI Governor

The Indian government's views on crypto remain unchanged despite what the US does, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on January 11, a day after the US securities regulator approved Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a landmark moment for the crypto industry. "The view on this whole crypto thing remains changed, irrespective of who does what. Just because somebody is doing something, we are not here to emulate them. We feel that especially for emerging market economies, and I would say the same would apply to advanced economies also, travelling down that path will create huge risks which will be very, very difficult to contain. The question arises, why do you need to travel down that road? What is it that you get out of it? It is the speculative nature of that product, which enables some people to make perhaps big money for some time. But the majority of the people are not going to make big money. In fact, the majority of people will encounter losses because it is an entirely speculative product. [...] We are all familiar with the term Dutch Tulipmania, which built up into a big asset bubble and then collapsed. So I don't think the world, and in particular the emerging market economies, can afford crypto mania, which will lead to similar outcomes." — RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Moreover, despite approving Bitcoin ETFs, the US regulator also issued a caution in the same announcement, pointing out the risks involved and warning…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.